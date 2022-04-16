“Prospects are extremely uncertain”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in statements by the director Kristalina Georgieva, warned that the future of the economy is “extraordinarily uncertain” by war, sanctions and covid-19.

“Overall, the outlook is extremely uncertain. Sanctions on Russia could increase, new variants – of the coronavirus – could emerge, crops could fail,” Georgieva said.

He also states that the priority now is “to end the war in Ukraine” and to control the pandemic and inflation. The IMF will publish next Tuesday the economic projections by country for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Economic growth downgrade

The IMF forecasts a slowdown in global growth this year and next. “The war in Ukraine will affect the economy of 143 countries this year, thus affecting 86% of world GDP,” he explained.

“We are facing a crisis on top of another crisis”affirmed the president of the Fund referring to the Russian invasion when the countries have not recovered from the consequences of the pandemic.

Inflation worries

She was also concerned about the high inflation in the countries. Estimates predict that the inflation stays high for longer of the foreseen. “Inflation is a threat to financial stability and attacks ordinary people.

The IMF pointed to some countries in which it is feared that the rise in prices will have a “particularly large” effect, such as Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.