Prost-Alpine: the reasons for the farewell and the prospects for 2022 – F1 Team – Formula 1

Cyril Abiteboul, Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost formed the triumvirate driving the Renault that the CEO Luca De Meo had substantially confirmed in September 2020 when the Italian manager took the reins of the Losanga company. Then, however, the situation changed to the point that with the now imminent farewell of the four-time world champion in F1 this triumvirate was substantially canceled considering the passage of Abiteboul to the Mecachrome and the farewell of Marcin Budkowski made official last week, a prelude to the departure also of Alain Prost.

The four-time world champion in F1 has revealed all the details regarding the now irrevocable decision to leave Alpine in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe edited by Frederic Ferret: “In September 2020 Luca De Meo proposed that I take on the position of president of the Alpine F1 team. In the beginning I accepted, Cyril Abiteboul would manage the brand while Marcin Budkowski would take the reins of the team, but then in January came the appointment of Laurent Rossi. I therefore continued to fill what was already my role previously, namely as a consultant, but during 2021 I perceived the desire on the part of the property that the ‘old’ would leave. There was a lot of jealousy, on the board of directors I found myself discovering certain decisions at the last minute. When the owner of the team doesn’t even say ‘good morning’ when you arrive on the circuit, then even the slightest form of respect is lacking and under these conditions I prefer to step aside. Laurent Rossi’s will is to be alone, he told me he no longer needs advice and wants all the spotlights for himself “.

Prost also revealed that Otmar Szafnauer may be one of the next reinforcements at Alpine after his departure and that of Marcin Budkowski: “No one is indispensable, least of all me. But we must not forget that what will happen in 2022 will be the possible fruits of a work started two or three seasons ago. If Otmar Szafnauer were to arrive I would be happy, I have nothing against the change, but the human aspect has really failed in the management of relations within the team “. The former Alpine consultant also anticipated that there is a question mark about the reliability of the new Renault power unit that will equip the cars of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon: “We have some doubts about the reliability, but what matters most to me is the performance because then the engines will be frozen. Alpine / Renault were among the first teams to focus on the new technical regulation when it was made official that F1 would embrace this change. In addition to this, I can’t say much more because everything will depend on how the other teams have worked. I am really looking forward to seeing what the balance of power will be on the track in 2022 ”.