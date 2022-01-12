Prost: “Difficult to put yourself in Hamilton’s shoes” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Twelve months ago F1 fans awaited the renewal of Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes that was late in arriving. Eventually, the deal came on February 8, 2021 and was valid only for the upcoming season. At the beginning of July, however, Mercedes surprisingly announced the extension with the seven-time world champion until 2023. Toto Wolff had emphasized before this further renewal that the agreement would be at least two years because he did not intend to spend the holidays again and again. beginning of the calendar year with the thought of having to close a deal with Lewis Hamilton.

Despite this agreement until 2023, the British driver’s future remains uncertain. The 2021 finale, which saw Max Verstappen graduate world champion in photo finish by bending a practically perfect Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, led Hamilton to ‘switch off’ in every sense, including social media communications. Mercedes has no doubts about Hamilton’s participation in the 2022 championship, but there is a growing trend across the Channel according to which Lewis is considering the idea of ​​taking a gap year. Surely in the last few weeks only George Russell has been involved in customary promotional campaigns in 2022 clothes both for Petronas and for the official Mercedes profiles.

Just the new boxmate could be one of the many reasons that could push Hamilton towards a year off. Second Alain Prost Lewis is faced with a choice 50 and 50: “He has so many reasons to continue and just as many to quit – declared the four-time world champion interviewed by the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche – certainly missing the eighth world title in 2021 was a hard blow to swallow, but it would be sad not to see him at the start in 2022 “. The new technical regulation could expand the list of contenders for the title, a prospect both stimulating and worrying for Hamilton in the eyes of Prost: “It’s hard to put yourself in his shoes. I want to be optimistic. There will be a new technical regulation, with maybe three teams at the top and 4-5 drivers fighting for the title. I hope it’s a challenge he wants to win ”.

In 2022 the Ferrari is expected to be rescued, as well as the Alpine which has verified the perfect competitive integrity of Fernando Alonso. In addition, Hamilton will have to deal with the hunger of new box mate George Russell. Number one, however, will be on Verstappen’s car. As the Professor pointed out, it would be a real shame not to see Hamilton in action in 2022 chasing the eighth world title in his career.