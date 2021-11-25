Prost: “Exceptional battle, Max deserves the title” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

There is no doubt that the 2021 World Cup has been one of the most spectacular in recent years. Someone reminded someone of the duels between Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve for the balance on the track and the intensity of the controversy, but as an overall talent Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are certainly preferred to the couple who ignited motorsport in 1997, certainly not. for demerits of the German. The look then goes to the clashes between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, which characterized the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s.

Speaking of Prost, the Professor had his say on the divisive and all-encompassing clash of 2021: “That’s the best Formula 1 could ask for. It is very difficult to judge the two, what they are doing this year is exceptional for our sport, and I hope they can play it in Abu Dhabi. A favorite? Personally I don’t have any one. If we have to evaluate the best of the two this year, we must start from the assumption that a driver always has a car and a team behind him“, These are his words to the podcast In The Fast Lane. “Lewis has a lot more experience, he knows how to win a title, and he also knows how to lose it by a point, as he did at McLaren in 2007. On the other hand, Max is making far fewer mistakes than ever before and it is much stronger than before“.

“Verstappen is on a similar level to Lewis. He wants to win the first championship also because he doesn’t know if he will have a second chance in the future. While Hamilton would be the only one to have won eight titles: the battle with Max is the motivation Lewis needed to achieve what he wanted to achieve. It would be really fantastic if Max wins the World Championship, because he is a young boy and he really deserves it for what he has done from the beginning. But what Lewis is doing is also absolutely outstanding“Concluded Prost.