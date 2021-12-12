Prostate cancer, new treatment method for gays and bisexuals / USA: “Health system marginalized”

TO Chicago A new approach has been devised for gay and bisexual men with prostate cancer: The New York Times reveals this, explaining in a report how Dr. Channa Amarasekera, director of the gay and bisexual male urology program at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, has developed a plan (launched in August) focusing on urological treatment for i non heterosexuals. It is, as stated in the stars and stripes newspaper, of “An emerging field of study driven in part by the growing number of prostate cancer patients who identify as gay or bisexual”.

“It is now important to reassure patients who came of age during the HIV epidemic that things are different and that they can expect better medical care”he added, referring to the discrimination against homosexuals in the health sector. This was echoed by Dr. Edward Schaeffer, president of the department of urology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and chief of urology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, who said he felt the importance of a new approach about three years ago: “I felt it was a great unmet need”, has explained.

PROSTATE CANCER, A NEW METHOD FOR GAY AND BISEX IN CHICAGO: “THE HEALTH SYSTEM EMARGES HOMOSEXUALS”

One of the patients is a 59-year-old attorney from Chicago HIV positive, who said he was not fully warned about how removing his prostate would affect his body: “There is a feminization of the body, a shrinking of the genitals. The health system marginalizes gay men, particularly when it comes to sexual health, and the prostate is thus linked to sexual health in gay men … “.

Dr. Rosser, for his part, could only subscribe to these words: “In the gay community, we don’t talk about cancer at prostate. We need specialists to ask about sexual orientation and to talk to gays about the effects of treatment. We need to tell every gay patient that it is important to come out to their specialist. Their future sex life depends on it “.

