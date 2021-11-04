Prostate cancer prevention, part of the campaign with the ‘mustache’

November Prostate Cancer Prevention Month. The campaign ‘Put a mustache in November’, promoted by Janssen Oncology, with the patronage of Europa Uomo, Fondazione Pro and Salute Uomo to combat the most frequent cancer in the male population is dedicated to raising awareness against this oncological disease: in Italy there are almost 40 thousand new diagnoses every year, representing almost 20% of all male cancers. Scientific research has made enormous progress in treatment and care, “but the first step must be taken primarily by men with prevention, because an extra examination can save lives by promoting early diagnosis, timely treatment and a more favorable prognosis. “, reads a note.

“Prostate cancer accounts for over 20% of all cancers diagnosed in men over 50”, explains Roberto Sabbatini, oncologist at the Modena University Hospital. “Symptoms usually appear as the disease progresses, such as difficulty in urinating, need to urinate frequently, feeling that the bladder is not emptying and the presence of blood in the urine, which, however, can be confused with symptoms of other benign diseases. frequent after the age of 50. Given the difficulty of an early diagnosis, given the asymptomatic nature of the initial phase of the disease, it is even more important not to ignore the first alarm bells by immediately contacting the doctor for a check-up. Today, scientific research and innovation have made it possible to improve oncological therapies in prostate cancer and to offer increasingly personalized treatments to better meet the needs of patients, improving their expectations and quality of life “.

The campaign stems from an important challenge: convincing men to go for a urological examination, overcoming taboos and cultural barriers together with the reluctance to be visited because “bringing out the problem is the best way to deal with it”. The world champion of freediving Umberto Pelizzari also lends his face as a testimonial for the 2021 campaign, renewing his commitment in this area for the second year. The determination and constancy with which he embarked on his sporting and personal path are values ​​in line with the message of the campaign. Prevention, in fact, needs determination, so as not to postpone checks and visits, and perseverance, so that it becomes a good habit in men’s daily life.

“We are very happy to join for the second year, alongside Janssen, the Movember campaign for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer”, says Maria Laura De Cristofaro, volunteer president of Europa Uomo. “We are the first cancer voluntary association, founded with great foresight by Umberto Veronesi. Our mission is first of all to provide correct information. As an association of patients and patients’ families, we ask that the institutions commit themselves now, without delay , for the early diagnosis of male cancer with the same strength and conviction with which they committed and are committed to breast cancer. Men must know the importance of early diagnosis – urological examination and PSA test from 50 years old – for the success of the treatments and they must know that surgery is not the only way today, because radiotherapy, more and more precise, and active surveillance are just as effective “, concludes De Cristofaro.

“The awareness campaigns, such as ‘Put a mustache in November’ that we have decided to sponsor, are important tools for spreading the culture of prevention for male cancers”, declares Vincenzo Mirone, president of the Pro Foundation. “The Foundation was born with the purpose specifically to promote prevention and scientific and clinical research in the field of oncological diseases, in particular prostate cancer, making a synthesis between high scientific culture and dissemination tools, to make the right to a healthy life ever more effective. man does not do prevention because he is a slave to the fear of discovering that he is sick. For this reason the Pro Foundation proposes itself as a ‘travel companion’ in human growth and health by focusing on research and culture. to medical visits and to follow screening programs, but it is to change and improve one’s lifestyle “.

“Today, we are faced with a great challenge because in the male field, prevention in the oncology field has not reached the same importance as in the female field”, adds Amilcare Brambilla, Head of Men’s Health. “Salute Uomo was founded in 2015 by the Salute Donna association, active against female cancers, precisely from the observation of this criticality. In order to defeat the disease, we must resort to all the weapons we have at our disposal, such as prevention, information, mobilization and interaction between volunteers and the public, essentially the need to deepen and support knowledge about these diseases in society and in the sick. It is in fact vital that men are informed and aware and general practitioners as well as specialists in are allies in the choice of the diagnostic path and the best therapeutic alternatives for the psychophysical health of each individual patient “.

“For over 30 years Janssen Oncology has been engaged in scientific research for the development of innovative drugs to support patients, caregivers and doctors in the treatment of hematological and solid cancers, such as prostate cancer”, says Loredana Bergamini, medical director by Janssen Italia. “For the second consecutive year, with the patronage of three important patient associations active in the promotion of male health, we want to launch a campaign in favor of prostate cancer prevention and information, to raise awareness of the risks of this disease”.

The campaign is disseminated in various media: the national and sports press, a national radio circuit, digital with display advertising, programmatic and social media, together with an intense use of out-of-home installations that will involve trams, subway stations, bus shelters. waiting for public transport in the cities of Milan, Rome and Naples. At the heart of the campaign is the site Oncovoice.it, a reference point for patients and which allows for further information on the pathology, with numerous information and advice.

Furthermore, to spread the message more and raise awareness on the issue, other famous people will be involved – one of all the former footballer, now sports commentator, Giuseppe Bergomi – who will share posts and stories on their social networks to talk about the campaign. The public will in turn be invited to amplify the message and, through installations around the cities, will be able to become the protagonist of the #MettiUnBaffoaNovembre campaign.