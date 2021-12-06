Prostate cancer, the diagnostic algorithm is effective to save yourself from the disease – Time





Giada Oricchio 06 December 2021

There early diagnosis of the tumor at the prostate relies on the algorithm. This type of cancer is the most prevalent among men and the most feared, but now, according to the site “The Republic“, Mathematics and bioengineering are able to” give an indication on the level of risk of the individual patient and perhaps in the future they could help reduce unnecessary prostate biopsies “.

In a study published in Nature in September 2021 the first favorable results emerge and Professor Francesco Porpiglia, full professor of Urology at the University of Turin and President of the Scientific Committee of the SIU and co-author of the research, explains: “In the clinical trial the algorithm has proved effective given which made it possible to predict positive and negative cases with a high level of accuracy, potentially avoiding unnecessary diagnoses “.

A not insignificant advantage if we consider that, given in hand, 40% of patients who perform prostate biopsy, for a diagnostic suspicion, have a negative result, therefore they are not sick and could avoid the investigation. The benefits of the algorithm do not concern only the patient, but also the health system: time, rooms and equipment are freed up for those who really need care and therapies.