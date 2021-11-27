Prostate cancer, the drug that reduces the risk of death by a third

The prostate cancer it affects the small gland belonging to the male genital system, located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It is a very common carcinoma, since it is the second most diagnosed in men. It is estimated that around 36 thousand new cases occurred in Italy in 2020. For this reason it is all the more important identify new treatments so as to treat cancer as effectively as possible. A new drug seems to have really gotten interesting results.

Prostate cancer, new hope for a cure

In recent years, several have been developed useful therapies to increase the survival rate and to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. Today, more than 90% of patients are alive 5 years after diagnosis. However, the tumor can develop into a castration-resistant form, in which case the hormonal drugs are no longer effective. Although this type of carcinoma is often low-risk, it does see the possibility of it greatly increased develop metastases especially during the two years following diagnosis.

Among the various weapons at our disposal to delay the onset of metastases also comes darolutamide. It is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor already used for other prostate problems. Last year EMA (the European Medicines Agency) approved this molecule, based on the phase 3 ARAMIS study – published in the The New England Journal of Medicine. The experiment involved more than 1,500 patients and revealed a remarkable efficacy in the reduce the risk of developing metastases and in increasing the chances of survival.

Darolutamide, combined with androgen deprivation therapy, showed a 31% decrease in the risk of death. In addition, it has significantly increased the length of time patients remain free of metastases: from an average of 18.4 months to an average of 40.4 months. What makes the drug even more interesting is its safety profile and the presence of limited side effects. It also appears to be effective in delaying the onset of symptoms associated with prostate cancer.