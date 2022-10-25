Prostitute and Colombian fall in Spain for robbery of the founder of Tuenti – Investigative Unit

What seemed to have been a perfect millionaire robbery, of which the founder of the Tuenti social network, the Californian businessman Zaryn Dentzel, was a victim, had an unexpected outcome 48 hours ago; with a Colombian as one of the protagonists.

(We invite you to read: Audios: drug that kills in the US is ‘cooked’ in luxurious condominiums in Bogotá)

The Spanish authorities reported that, after a year of investigations, they captured the four accused thieves who entered a luxurious apartment, a few blocks from the Prado Museum, and they stole jewelry, cash and computers to enter virtual purses with 25 million euros.

🚩 LAST MINUTE 👉🏻Disarticulated in #Madrid a criminal group that tried to steal 25,000,000 euros in virtual currency from an American businessman 👉🏻 They violently immobilized the businessman and an employee to get the keys 👉🏻4 people arrested#WeAreYourPolice pic.twitter.com/wTMqKs0KYJ — National Police (@police) October 22, 2022

EL TIEMPO established that Spanish authorities have already asked Colombia for information on a young Colombian who must answer for the kidnapping, robbery with violence and intimidation, injuries, coercion, threats and fraud against the US citizen. Also, for the illegal detention, threats and injuries to the operator who accompanied him on the day of the events.

(You may be interested in: Video: This is the owner of a sophisticated drug truck seized near Bogotá)

At the time, the billionaire Dentzel admitted that three men entered the luxurious apartment when he opened the Brazilian prostitute he had requested on his cell phone. For him to hand over keys and information, They made several cuts on his chest with a knife and shocked him with a taser.

She, according to the investigations, became the key piece of the investigation.

In addition to serving as a hook, the Brazilian kept several of Dentzel’s personal belongings.

The bags with the logo

According to the migratory movements of the woman, she had moved to the United Kingdom after the great assault. But last week she decided to return to Spain and the immigration authorities were monitoring her.

The Colombian and the two Moroccans in the gang were also watched, but apparently they did not move (at least legally) through any immigration post.

Nevertheless, the prostitute not only used her identity, but also a pair of suitcases with the Tuenti logo.

(See here all the articles of the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO)

Police Spanish found her in a hostel in Alcobendas and in the suitcases there were not only brand name jewelry and handbags, but also signs of the robbery a year ago.

The Colombian and his accomplices were charged with the crimes, which total more than 20 years.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

Follow us now on Facebook