protagonist of the new film noir The Actor

Ryan Gosling will star in a new film noir The Actor which was purchased today (April 12) by distributor Neon. As reported on Deadline, Neon, the same distributor behind Oscar-winning Parasite, has acquired the rights to the film based on Donald E. Westlake’s best-selling novel Memory.

Who will direct the film The Actor with Ryan Gosling?

Anomalisa director Duke Johnson is on board the project, as is Charlie Kaufman as executive director. Gosling will also produce the film alongside Waypoint Entertainment’s Ken Kao.

Synopsis

A synopsis of Neon’s film reads: “Stuck in 1950s Ohio after a brutal attack, actor Paul Cole (Gosling), suffering from severe memory loss, struggles to find his life in New York and reclaim what he has lost. . “The actor follows an exciting journey that we all have to take, to find a home, to find love and, ultimately, to find ourselves.”

The Actor-Production

The production is joined by Paul Young’s Make Good Banner, Johnson and Abigail Spencer’s Innerlight Films and Gosling and Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment. The collaboration between Gosling and Kao seems very prolific, in fact they have announced two other projects that will see Gosling protagonist: Project Hail Mary, by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, in which he will return to play the role of an astronaut (after First Man by Damien Chazelle) , and the monster movie Wolfman, by Leigh Whannell.

Cast

The release date in theaters, however, is still unknown, as well as the rest of the cast. It seems, however, that initially, for the lead role, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was considered.

