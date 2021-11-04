News

protagonists of the new thriller by Christopher Nolan

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Robert Downey Jr.

The two actors are close to closing a deal to star in “Oppenheimer”, a film that will tell the story of the father of the atomic bomb.

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon are in talks to join the cast of “Oppenheimer”, the new film by Christopher Nolan.

The thriller will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who contributed to the invention of the atomic bomb through the Manhattan Project.

Roles still top secret according to Deadline, but, as reported by IMDb, Robert is vying to play Lewis Strauss, two-time chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and central figure in American nuclear weapons development.

Damon instead will be Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves Jr., an officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers who directed the Manhattan Project.

The two Hollywood stars will join an already formed cast of Cillian Murphy, who will play Oppenheimer, and Emily Blunt, wife of Oppenheimer.

Matt has previously worked with Nolan in “Interstellar” of 2014, while for Downey Jr. it is a completely new collaboration.

Universal Pictures, which has been awarded the distribution rights to the film, describes “Oppenheimer” as “an epic thriller that will catapult the viewer into the heart-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

Although plot details are not known, the film is likely to dramatize the invention of nuclear weapons.

Nolan will direct and write the film, inspired by the book «Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The Triumph and Tragedy of a Scientist ”written by Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.

The theatrical release is scheduled for July 2023.

Covermedia


