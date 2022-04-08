Protect the heart and reduce the risk of heart attack by consuming fatty fruit

According to several scientific studies, consuming fatty fruit helps protect the heart and reduce the risk of heart attack. The results of a study.

According to several scientific studies, consume fatty fruit helps protect the heart and reduce the risk of heart attack. The results of a study. In particular, recent research carried out in the United States sheds light on this topic. Eating the most fat-containing fruits would help strengthen and protect the cardiovascular system. It is a good habit to replace this fruit with the classic butter, dairy products and cured meats.

Even more than the tumor, the cardiovascular diseases they are the leading cause of death worldwide, obviously including Italy. It is estimated that nearly 40% of the planet’s population dies from heart attacks. This means nearly 2 million deaths every year. In Italy alone, more than 200,000 people die of heart attacks every year. This is why eating healthy and fatty fruits helps you stay healthy.

Why eating fatty fruit helps the heart

It is enough to consume fatty fruit several times a week to protect the heart and reduce the risk of heart attack. The risk of suffering from a heart attack is reduced by 20%, not really a negligible percentage. Fatty fruit protects the cardiovascular system, but does not affect stroke. But which are the fattest fruits? Among these there is certainly avocado, and we also talked about it in this article. In addition to avocado, we find:

wot

almonds

coconut

olives

hazelnut

These foods possess very high amounts of good fats, every cardiologist recommends its consumption. Obviously in the correct quantities. The American researchers who carried out this study looked at nearly 70,000 women and 40,000 men. All the patients examined were in good health, they had never had cancer or heart disease.

The researchers monitored them for nearly 30 years, subjecting them to a series of tests and analyzes every four years. All patients maintained a similar diet with each other, substituting fatty fruit for yogurt, processed meats, dairy products, and butter. All of them found a reduction in the risk of heart attack of 20% on average.

Of course, consuming fatty fruit is not enough to completely avoid the risk, but this must go hand in hand a healthy diet and a correct lifestyle. In short, the consumption of this type of fruit is essential to protect the heart and to stay healthy. These fruits are rich in good, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fibers, minerals and vitamins, and have numerous nutritional properties. They cannot be missing in your diet.