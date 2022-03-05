Protect your privacy with this simple setting on your mobile with Android 12

With this simple adjustment it is no longer necessary to cover the camera or the microphone of your mobile to enjoy privacy.

Updating your mobile to Android 12 means the arrival of new features of various kinds. In this case, we want to focus on a function especially useful if you are concerned about your privacy. Attention, it is a simple adjustment that you must apply if you are one of those who cover the camera and the microphone so that apps do not see or hear them.

Specifically, there are two functions that allow you to block access to camera and microphone. This is not a problem if you ever want to take a photo or record an audio, as the system allows you to turn them into shortcuts in control panel to enable or disable them with just a few taps.

Take the stickers off the camera and the microphone, because now You will find protection within your own mobile. We explain what is, according to Google, one of the best new features of Android 12.

Protect your privacy with this setting in Android 12

Android 12 brings improvements in sections such as design, screenshots, the notification panel or privacy. This is one of the great beneficiaries of the update or, rather, the user, since now he has many more options to protect your privacy and security.

In this article we want to talk about a setting that you must update as soon as your mobile updates to Android 12. Instead of covering the camera to prevent apps from recording you without your consentor to cover the microphone so that don’t listen to youyou can enable this feature so that access to these two components is completely blocked.

When both of these boxes are unchecked, no phone service will be able to use the camera or microphone. Let’s see how can you carry out this process:

Enter the mobile settings app. Scroll down and tap on the section “Privacy”. Uncheck the option boxes “Camera Access” and “Microphone Access”.

Ready, the applications and services installed on the smartphone already they will not be able to access camera images or record audio through the microphone. As you may have already thought, this can be inconvenient when you try to take a picture, because the camera app doesn’t have access to the lenses either.

Fortunately, there is a trick you can use to make it easier for you to turn camera and microphone access on and off. It all consists of add them to the shortcut menu visible on the control panel.

In this way, just by sliding your finger from top to bottom of the screen you can enable or disable these microphone and camera accesses when necessary. This is how you can do it:

Swipe up and down of the screen to display the entire control panel. Tap on the edit buttonin the upper right corner. In the “More features” section, look for the “Microphone access” icon, click on it and move it to the top panel. Do the same with the “Camera Access” icon. try to place them in the first tab of shortcuts so that they are more accessible.

So when you need to enable access to the camera for take a photo or participate in a video call, you will only have to access this control panel and tap on the “Camera access” icon to deactivate the function. There is no doubt, although it is a simple tool, this is one of the most useful integrated by Android 12 in the field of privacy. No more covering up the camera and microphone.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!