‘Protected’ arrives tomorrow on Prime Video with Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton

the protégé arrives tomorrow to Prime Video as one of the films of the week and one of the most interesting releases of the month of July after it passed through theaters a few months ago. The tape, written by the American Richard Wenck (The Equalizer, The Mechanic) and led by New Zealanders Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, Green Lantern), will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with a proposal full of action, revenge and a cast led by Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jacksonwe present your trailer.

A story of action and revenge that comes with a well-known trio of actors

History tells us how Anna (Maggie Q), who was rescued and trained in the family business when she was just a child, ends up being trained by the particular Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, who ends up becoming something like his mentor and the father figure he needed so much. Many years later, and after a very hard training, Anna will end up standing out as a one of the most skilled assassins for hire on the planeta sure value in order to finish work and beat objectives.

“ In this game of assassins and revenge, actors like Maggie Q or Michael Keaton take part

When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna swears revenge and, to do so, teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton)., an enigmatic assassin who seems to be hiding something. As the rapprochement between the two grows, the confrontation It keeps getting more and more dangerous. the protégé it was one of the movies that finished shooting just before the world fell victim to COVID-19 and confinements were decreed in different territories. It is curious, because the team almost completed principal photography in just a few days, stopped shooting and resumed work months later at the Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The direction is provided by New Zealand director Martin Campbell, whom you know from Casino Royale or Green Lanternan expert in these action necessities, with a script signed by the North American Richard Wenk, responsible for The Equalizer and The Mechanic.