Protected fortunes, peculiar clauses and feuding children: the most extravagant prenuptial agreements in Hollywood

The world of entertainment is commonly considered frivolous and superficial, however the love between artists has often surpassed the screens of the seventh art, music, theater or now the world of the internet, even when it ends, these celebrities live their own lives. battles and only the fight for money, goods, and children remains.

The public relations work of celebrities makes thousands of people create romantic stories with successful happy endings even with civil and religious ceremonies, but when they expire and divorces are coming, a previous nuptial agreement is always the tool of the famous that you can save or damn for the rest of your life.

In recent weeks this topic has gone viral after various American media outlets released an apparent clause between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck -who recently resumed their sentimental relationship, after years of estrangement- that has scandalized by the peculiar content that has been agreed and supposedly signed by both in the last week in which the actors have been shown together, so here we present the Most extravagant prenuptial agreements of Hollywood stars.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise signed an agreement, but for time it was not achieved Photo: MSN/ShowBizz Daily

You cannot start talking about such a controversial topic without the term being clear. For many people it is synonymous with avoiding legal battles for money, properties or endless material things, however the reality is much broader and deals with such diverse issues that for this reason they are the best defense for celebrities who always have more to lose in instead of winning in a media divorce.

A prenuptial agreement, popularly known as prenuptial agreement -in the spheres dedicated to the legal- or prenuptial agreement -term used in various Latin American countries, but mainly in Mexico-, is an official written document created by two individuals who are going to get married.

The prenuptial agreement includes a list of all the properties owned by the members of the couple individually. For example, houses or other types of real estate, businesses, investments, stocks, bonds, savings accounts, as well as debt. It is also specified in the document, which assets will remain as individual property, which will be shared after the legalization of the marriage, and the intentions about the distribution of the individual assets if one of the spouses dies.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, in case of infidelity, he would have to pay her $500,000 Photo: (Reuters)

“The factors that cannot be stipulated in prenuptial agreements are those related to mandatory legal issues, such as the child support (child support). In other words, a couple cannot agree in a prenuptial agreement who will be solely responsible for paying child support, nor the amounts to contribute. In some states, prenuptial agreements are not allowed to modify, or eliminate a spouse’s right to receive court-ordered alimony in the event of a divorce. But a prenuptial agreement can facilitate a compensation of money”, mentions Gricel Bermudez, a popular legal writer.

Although these legal definitions may seem far removed from the great Hollywood celebrities, the reality is very different since the great teams of lawyers that advise singers, actors, influencers and more do all this work to avoid much more expensive lawsuits than those fees of the same specialists.

However, in recent years this issue has taken a big turn since it is now used so that in some way, the most extravagant and rare requests are officially agreed through a document protected by law and agreed by both.

The couple has been viral on social networks (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The most popular couple of the moment in the entertainment world has entered a new great controversy, after various American media made public a peculiar clause included in the prenuptial agreement that the actors apparently recently signed: sexual intercourse at least four times a week.

The actor and the singer met in 2002, during the filming of Gigli; At that time she had to leave her then boyfriend and almost fiancé, dancer Cris Judd. For her part, Affleck presented her with an extraordinary diamond on her ring finger and began to organize what seemed to be the wedding of the year in the United States. Four days before the big moment, the date was postponed and a day later, the fiancees themselves announced their breakup.

Now with the alleged leak of all the details about his new legal agreements, before formally continuing his new relationship, he has revealed that would she be the one who requested having sex at least four times a week, even if not specifying what will happen when one of the two is in projects that for obvious reasons keep them away or even what would be the penalty in case the protagonist of batman did not comply with the peculiar request of the interpreter of great songs like Let’s Get Loud, On The Floor Y Jenny From The Block.

The couple did not end well REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

After more than ten years in which they were considered one of the most popular, loved and rich couples in the world, the “Brangelina” relationship -as fans called the celebrity union- ended the myth of being one of the more stable stories in Hollywood. Before getting married, the actors signed an agreement in which they stipulated that in case of infidelity Brad would lose full custody of their childrenas pointed out OnlineRadar.

As far as goods are concerned, After the divorce, each one could take the belongings with which they began prior to the marriage and those that they acquired during the marriage would be distributed among their six children.: Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox, Zahara, Pax Thien and Knox Leon.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced in 2022 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Kardashian name has become synonymous with glamour, wealth, girl power and fame. But none of that empire would be possible without Kim’s participation within the family nucleus made up mostly of women, because despite the fact that they were always surrounded by celebrities and very popular personalities in the United States, the eldest of the sisters was responsible for that their fame reached incalculable levels that has positioned them among the most popular celebrities in history.

The socialite and the controversial rapper – who has urinated on his awards grammys and even tried to be president of the United States – they said “yes, I do” in May 2014, but not before signing a prenuptial agreement that, according to Forbeswas celebrated two months before getting married.

In this document, according to the same newspaper, the model would receive a million dollars for each year of marriage, but the limit would be 10 years. Furthermore, the protagonist of Keeping Up With The Kardashians you could keep all the jewelry and gifts of your ex partner. They controversially divorced in March 2022 and their separation was full of difficult moments, especially related to their children.

Nicole and Urban got married in 2006 (IG: nicolekidman)

Since 2006, the Hollywood star and the singer have had a happy romance. But before passing through the altar, the stars signed a prenup in which, according to the media, If Keith experiences drug and alcohol problems again, Kidman would be exempt from any financial responsibility after the divorce..

