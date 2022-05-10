Health

Protecting the irritable bowel and eliminating abdominal bloating could be simple thanks to some very tasty foods to put on the table

Taking care of your health is certainly a priority for so many of us. In fact, for some people, being certain that their body is strong is essential to live with tranquility and serenity. To make this happen, obviously we should take care of every aspect of our daily life. This, of course, cannot exclude nutrition.

The food we choose to put on the table and consume every day, in fact, plays a fundamental role in our life. Precisely for this reason, under the supervision of a trusted doctor, we should choose the ideal foods for our health.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, here are some of the foods that could help us stay healthy and strong

A rather common problem that many people have encountered at least once in their life is that of irritable bowel syndrome. We know well that, during the new season, this situation could be re-proposed more easily.

For this reason, being aware and informed can certainly prove to be helpful. In this case, we are talking about an inflammatory disease that causes abdominal pain that often does not let us live our days in peace and that can very easily cause swelling that is difficult to eliminate.

To try to resolve the situation, the best thing to do is always consult a general practitioner. In fact, irritable bowel syndrome has various causes, which could change depending on who suffers from it. However, in general, Humanitas indicates some foods that could be useful to us.

In addition to the classic 2 liters of water a day, which could help us, there are other foods that could prove to be great allies. Among these, perhaps unexpectedly for some, we find tofu. We are talking about a food that has recently made its way into supermarkets and into our homes and that could be, in this case, a good choice.

In the list, then, we find another very tasty food, a rather tasty first course if we know how to cook it. We are talking about quinoa, a food with an easily identifiable taste, indicated by experts as an aid for the treated syndrome. Therefore, to protect the irritable bowel and eliminate abdominal bloating, we could also think of these two foods.

Of course, it’s fair to point out that quinoa and tofu will in no way eliminate the problem. In fact, in this case it is only about foods that could help us in a generic way. To be sure of the steps to follow and the foods to introduce, always talk to our trusted doctor.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted. HERE”)

