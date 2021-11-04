Protection of forests and reduction of methane emissions. The understandings





A large area of ​​deforestation in the Amazon region, near Porto Velho, Brazil – Reuters

Protection of forests and reduction of methane emissions. These are the first two steps forward made in Glasgow yesterday by the rulers who spoke at the UN Climate Conference (COP26). The double announcement arrived not even 24 hours after the opening ceremony of the kermesse. However, it is hard to breathe optimism outside and inside the campus hosting the event. The game that the leaders of the world are playing on the banks of the River Clyde, according to the associations, including through advertisements, has just begun.

The scope of the agreement against deforestation and the uncontrolled exploitation of the land is not trivial, at least on paper: 105 countries have committed themselves to putting an end by 2030 to the felling of the large expanses of trees that, at every latitude, they make the planet breathe. The agreement also includes the commitment to restore the fragile ecosystems tried by decades of deforestation and to support, also from a financial point of view, the indigenous communities that are part of it, often “forced” to become accomplices in the killing to make way for intensive cultivation of products, such as coffee, cocoa and palm oil in tropical areas, destined for the markets of large cities.

Among the signatories, a detail of no small importance, there are also governments, such as China, Russia and Brazil, which have always adopted a “lukewarm” approach to the climate cause. According to observers, for example, the Kremlin’s accession is just a ploy to dilute the resistance to reducing emissions from fossil fuels in any other way, another crucial point of COP26, in interventionism in favor of forests. Brazil’s unexpected participation is also viewed with skepticism given President Jair Bolsonaro’s well-known support for the intended exploitation of the Amazon. Yesterday’s release, explains a Brazilian journalist in Glasgow, summarizes “the contradiction between the good will of the diplomacy of Brasilia and the total lack of interest of the government”.

The economic commitment made by the signatory countries of the agreement amounts to approximately 12 billion dollars. “A minimal fraction of what is needed,” denounced Greenpeace International. The United States has promised 9 billion; the European Commission has foreseen one, plus a 250 million fund specifically for the Congo Basin. It is expected that a part of these funds, at least 1.7 billion, will be allocated to indigenous peoples, the “guardians” of tropical forests and arctic conifers, whose representatives were received yesterday by the president of COP26, the British Alok Sharma, warned by those directly concerned – indigenous people of Africa, Oceania, South America and North America – about the mechanism for distributing the announced funds. “Let us participate in every single phase of the assignment, do not leave it to central governments alone – asked Oumarou Ibarhim, an activist who arrived in Scotland from Chad – we know how to do and what to do, better than anyone else, do not call us to participate only in fora international and formal as that of Cop26 “.

The other step forward concerns the reduction of methane emissions. The United States and the European Union have officially launched the “Global Methane Pledge”, an initiative that aims to reduce emissions of this gas by 30% in twenty years and to improve the quantification of emissions through the adoption of technological applications. Scientists believe this measure could help avoid a 0.3 degree rise in temperatures by 2040, which helps keep the global warming threshold below 1.5 degrees. Estimates from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) explain that the action promoted by Washington and Brussels could indirectly avoid over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency room visits and over 20 million tons of crop losses.

It was supported by a hundred countries representing 70% of the global economy, but not by the large methane emitters such as Russia, China and India. The owner of the White House, Joe Biden, spoke of the initiative as “one of the most important things to do in this decade”. By the end of the year, the EU executive announced regulatory measures to improve emissions detections and impose obligations on repairing production plant leaks.