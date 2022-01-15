“Protects from all variants”

US Army researchers are working on a new super vaccine. It would be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and all its mutations. According to the results of two years of studies it seems that it works against Omicron, Delta and all previous variants. Including the SARS-CoV-1 virus (known as Sars, first detected in 2003). Known as the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (SpFN) COVID-19 vaccine, the creators of the US military laboratory say the injection generates strong antibody responses. The announcement could come in the coming weeks, according to Sara Topp, a reporter for the newspaper Defense One, Pentagon news outlet.

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, according to the author, are about to finalize the result of nearly two years of work on the virus. The US military laboratory, in fact, began work on the DNA sequencing of Covid-19 in early 2020. Very soon, the infectious disease department of the Walter Reed would have decided to focus on creating a vaccine that does not work. only against the existing strain, but also against all its potential variants.

The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 (or SpFN) vaccine would have completed the animal testing phase earlier this year, and the results would be positive. Phase 1 human testing would also have yielded positive results, which are currently under final review.

“We want to wait for those clinicians before we make the full public announcements, but so far everything has gone exactly as we hoped,” said Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the infectious disease branch at Walter Reed. I also think for the whole army ».

Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reed’s SpFN uses a 24-sided soccer ball-shaped protein for its vaccine, which allows scientists to attach the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains to different faces of the protein.