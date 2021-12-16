Protein coffee: is it bad or good?

If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you’ve probably heard of “proffee” or the protein coffee, a drink that combines the benefits of espresso with a protein shake or with the addition of protein powder inside.

It is a health trend that is also becoming popular among the stars, so much so that Jennifer Aniston has made collagen coffee her workhorse for the company. Vital Proteins, of which he is Chief Creative Officer.

Protein coffee: trend or is it really needed?

But is it just a trend? Is it really good or can it be bad for your health?

In a healthy diet in which proteins are consumed in a sufficient quantity during the day, it is not strictly necessary to add more proteins even inside the coffee. But if the protein powder is nutritious (for example, it isn’t loaded with excess sugar and other additives), there is nothing wrong with adding it to coffee, thus creating the proffee, especially if it also contains a collagen supplement, a new frontier of beauty to be taken by mouth. Or if it is enriched with vitamins and minerals that increase the body’s energy levels.

The benefits of the proffee

As a study by Sports Medicine, protein coffee is useful before a workout: “Since caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, it is an excellent physiological stimulant and can also have a positive effect on physical performance”.

For physically active people, the consumption of caffeine and amino acids, which is what proteins are made of, can improve exercise performance high intensity. From a nutritional point of view, proffee can be a smart choice in certain situations: if you are already having a nutritionally healthy breakfast, there is no need to take proffee, but if you belong to the category of those who skip breakfast, then it can be a way to speed up metabolism and provide the body with nutrients that it would not otherwise be getting.

Why drink protein coffee?

Proffee can fit into a healthy diet, but it really depends on how you take it. It is important to be aware of the ingredients you are using, paying attention to the consumption of added sugars. The ideal is to drink it al morning, on training days. If, on the other hand, the diet is already balanced with all the nutrients, it is a trend that is not so necessary.

