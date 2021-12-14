Protest against the cuts, workers are chained to DHL in Orio. The company: full relocation expected

“DHL had promised a discussion table in the prefecture, but did not show up by disregarding its promises and commitments – affirms the spokesperson of Adl Cobas, Riccardo Germani -. The strike has turned into an unprecedented action: the workers are chained to contest the reorganization of the DHL which provides for the cutting of hours and salaries and the relocation of activities to Brescia without setting up any shuttle. Unacceptable conditions for a company that sees its turnover growing: workers will be forced to resign or work for 300 euros a month. “Protest against cuts: DHL, full relocation expected – (see ‘Protest against cuts, workers s. .. ‘at 08.54)

In relation to the strikes proclaimed, DHL Express specified in a note that “as part of a necessary operational reorganization, which has long been known to all, an agreement was reached with the regional confederal trade unions for the full relocation of all workers currently employed in the Orobic port:



no dismissal was envisaged and each worker was offered a concrete and adequate solution to individual personal needs, with a temporary hourly reduction and corresponding economic compensation for the reduced hours, and with the formal commitment by DHL Express to reintroduce the full-time working hours within the year of the transfer.



In addition, as part of the agreement, economic incentives were provided for workers interested in moving from one workplace to another ».