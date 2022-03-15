Protester breaks into Russian state news with anti-war message

Ukrainians help protect Lviv’s historic statues 0:57

(CNN) — An anti-war protester interrupted one of the main news programs on Russian state television at around 9.31 pm from Moscow carrying a banner.



“NO TO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda; here they lie,” reads the banner.

“Russians against the war,” says the last line of the poster in English.

What we know about the protester: the woman holding the sign is an employee of the channel, according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights protest monitoring group.

On its Telegram channel, OVD-Info reported that the employee is Maria Ovsyannikova. Friends of Ovsyannikova told OVD-Info that she is currently in the Ostankino Police Department in Moscow.

CNN cannot independently verify that the woman seen interrupting the news is Ovsyannikova, but photos appearing on social media profiles bearing her name appear to match the woman seen on screen.

Video captures beatings of a policeman against a protester in St. Petersburg 0:43

The Russian state news agency TASS confirmed the OVD-Info report, citing a source, adding that she could be prosecuted.

OVD-Info also obtained a video allegedly made by Ovsyannikova before she interrupted the newscast.

“What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country, and the responsibility for this aggression rests on the conscience of only one person. This man is Vladimir Putin,” Ovsyannikova says in the video, noting that her father is Ukrainian and his mother is Russian.

“Unfortunately, for the past few years, I have been working on Channel One and doing propaganda for the Kremlin, and now I am very ashamed of it,” she says. “It’s a shame that he allowed lies to be told from television screens, a shame that he allowed the Russian people to make zombies.”

“I am ashamed that I kept silent in 2014, when all this was starting,” he says. “We did not go to the demonstrations when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we just silently watched this anti-human regime and now the world has turned its back on us forever, and another ten generations of our descendants will not be able to evade the shame of this brotherly war. “.

“We are Russian people, thinking and intelligent, and it is only in our power to stop all this madness,” he says. “Go to the rallies and don’t be afraid! You can’t relocate all of us.”

Videos of the outage were quickly posted on social media shortly after they aired. CNN obtained the video of a live broadcast from Russia’s Channel One VK profile.

Within a few minutes, that live stream was removed.