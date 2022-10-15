Protesters accused after throwing tomato soup on the ‘Sunflowers’

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden in another painting 0:51

(CNN) — Two protesters who were filmed throwing tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous 1888 painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London have been charged with criminal damages.

Two young women from the Just Stop Oil coalition dumped the contents of two cans of Heinz tomato soup onto the painting, which the group says is worth an estimated $84.2 million.

They were then glued to the wall below the painting in the National Gallery. In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday, the gallery confirmed the incident in Room 43, where the painting “Sunflowers” was on display, and updated its status.

“There is some minor damage to the frame, but the painting is unharmed,” the gallery said. In a later tweet, the gallery explained that the painting had a glass and therefore was protected.

A third associate was also charged in a separate attack on the iconic “New Scotland Yard” sign outside London’s main police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police said.

All three people are associated with Just Stop Oil, which represents a coalition of groups working together to prevent the UK government from committing to new licenses related to fossil fuel exploration, development and production.

A total of 28 arrests were made in connection with the protests in central London on Friday. The other 25 people have been released on bail pending further investigation, according to the statement.

Friday’s incident is the latest in a series of protests against famous works of art in a bid to draw attention to the role of fossil fuels in climate change. In July, members of Just Stop Oil glued themselves to a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

The same month, activists from the group latched onto a masterpiece in the National Gallery, while members of an Italian climate activist organization latched onto Botticelli’s “Primavera” in Florence.

On Sunday, climate activists from the group Extinction Rebellion were arrested for sticking to Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

According to a statement, Just Stop Oil timed Friday’s event “to coincide with the planned launch of a new oil and gas licensing round” in the UK.