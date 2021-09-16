Protesters burn a Bitcoin ATM as part of the riot against the president

Bitcoin detractors and protestants against the policies of Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, recently destroyed a Bitcon ATM in the nation’s capital.

On Wednesday, the Teleprensa news agency and other outlets posted on social media footage of a burning Chivo kiosk in San Salvador, surrounded by a crowd of journalists and protesters. Bitcoin ATM (BTC), one of many integrated by the El Salvador government after the acceptance of cryptocurrency as legal tender in the country, has been defaced with anti-BTC logos and a poster stating “democracy is not for sale. “.

Protesters burned the Chivo kiosk as a protest measure against #Bitcoin. Via @ Luis33Tv # Teleprensa33 #Nacionales

Mario Durán, mayor of San Salvador, said city workers withdrew from the area after receiving threats, but planning to return in the late afternoon. At the time of publication, the damage appears to be limited to the Chivo car in Plaza Gerardo Barrios in the center of the capital, but protesters also reportedly burned furniture in a shop in the square.

President Bukele hopes cryptocurrency ATMs will eventually be “everywhere” in the country, but reiterated that no one will be forced to use Bitcoin.

Even before the Bitcoin law went into effect on September 7, El Salvador faced resistance to seemingly radical legislation. Demonstrators calling themselves the Block of Resistance and Popular Rebellion marched through the streets of the capital in July, while a group of retirees, veterans, disabled and other workers formed their own demonstration the following month.

LIVE | Great marches in El Salvador, against President Bukele, for the use of Bitcoin.

# ️⃣ #AHORA | Grandes marchas in El Salvador, against President Bukele, for the use of Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/fnsBjQIJ0e – Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) September 15, 2021

Related: Protesters in El Salvador: Opposition groups rally as Bitcoin law comes into effect

On the same day that the country’s Bitcoin law went into effect, the price of the cryptocurrency dropped below $ 43,000. Consequently, Bukele confirmed that he had “bought down” with the purchase of another 150 BTC. At the time of publication, the price of BTC is $ 47,835.