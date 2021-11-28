Protests against anti-Covid measures, criminal convictions arrive

The judge for the preliminary investigations issued three criminal decrees condemning as many Piacentines who on 3 November last year organized a protest demonstration in Piacenza against the government’s anti-Covid measures. The police at the time authorized a “static” demonstration which later however turned into a procession that reached Piazza Cavalli. There were also moments of tension with the police who, however, followed the demonstrators to the square and there were no particular problems of public order. Some policemen, as a sign of solidarity with the demonstrators, took off their helmets. Now the conviction decrees for the unauthorized demonstration: the three will be able to present an opposition within 15 days from the notification of the decrees, after which the judge will decide on the indictment. In the last few hours, controversies have arisen, especially on social networks and among these, we note a post by the adviser of the Brothers of Italy Sara Soresi: “It happens too often, especially in recent times, that the State is strong with the weak and weak with the strong: why is such vehemence not practiced to face rave parties, clandestine entrances and, in general, situations that are much more dangerous than peaceful demonstrations? ” writes the councilor Soresi.

