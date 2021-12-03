Protests against Ratko Mladić’s mural in Belgrade

For several weeks in Belgrade there have been protests and clashes over a mural representing the former Serbian general Ratko Mladić, who last June was sentenced on appeal to life imprisonment by a United Nations court, on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, due to its role in the war in Bosnia in the 1990s, and in particular in the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo.

For far-right groups, Mladić remains a “hero” who opposed the presence of Muslim populations in the Balkans and who is still celebrated with posters and writings. For others, the former general is a war criminal who shouldn’t be depicted on city walls. Several observers see in this clash for the conquest of a public space an important step to understand what kind of image Serbia will want to convey to the world, after the UN ruling on Mladić and in view of his candidacy as a member of the European Union .

Euronews, in a long reportage, said that the mural at the center of the controversy of recent weeks is located in Belgrade, on the side of a building in the central district of Vračar, usually frequented for its cafes and restaurants. It portrays Mladić in an army cap while making the military salute. The image is accompanied by the phrase: “We are grateful to your mother, general.” It is not clear who or who the authors are, but the image was made last July, shortly after Mladić was sentenced to the United Nations court. Since then practically every two days it has been covered with buckets of paint or other by those who do not want it, and then – since it is protected by a layer of transparent lacquer – perfectly cleaned by those who want it.

The residents of the building on which the mural is located do not want it: they have filed a complaint asking for it to be removed but, after five months, it has not yet taken place.

The moment of greatest tension between supporters and detractors of the mural occurred on November 9, during the International Day against Fascism and Anti-Semitism, after a group of activists and activists announced that it would organize a wall cleaning event.

The garrison had been banned by the Ministry of the Interior, officially for security reasons, but two activists, Aida Ćorović and Jelena Jaćimović, nevertheless presented themselves: “I thought we shouldn’t have done anything but stand there to show that not everyone thinks that Ratko Mladić is a hero. I was amazed by the fact that there were only two of us, and I thought: “This is horrible, the message that they have won will pass, and I cannot allow it” », Ćorović said. So, he bought some eggs in a nearby shop and with Jacimović threw them at the image. Both were stopped and arrested.

The images of the two women being dragged away by plainclothes policemen that same night caused protests and minor clashes between opposing groups, dammed by riot police.

Belgrade police denied the accusations of intervening to defend the mural, saying that plainclothes officers were only sent to the scene to ensure safety and enforcement of the ban on gatherings. That same night, after the police intervention ended, members of a right-wing nationalist group nevertheless remained near the mural chanting slogans in support of Mladić, undisturbed.

The Serbian Interior Minister, Aleksandar Vulin, who arrived at the scene late at night, called the gathering of activists and activists “cowardly and driven by bad intentions”. And the next day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić confirmed that the police were there to prevent clashes. Vučić also asked why activists had chosen that particular date, arguing that it was “a performance intended to damage Serbia’s image”.

In mid-November there were other protests and opposing demonstrations: on the one hand militants, non-governmental organizations for human rights and associations such as that of the “Women in Black”, to ask for the removal of the mural. On the other hand, a short distance away, a few dozen nationalists in black overalls and masks cheered Mladić.

The mural, he explains Euronews, it is not the only one, but it has become symbolic: now it is under constant surveillance by some groups of men who have also set up a table with two chairs next to it. “They are very young, dressed in black, and they insult anyone who tries to get close or who stays too long to have a look.”

Meanwhile, not far from Mladić’s mural, another one dedicated to Draža Mihailović, leader of the Chetnik movement during World War II, monarchist-conservative, anti-communist, and Nazi collaborationist convicted of war crimes during the 1946 Belgrade trial has appeared. .

In recent weeks, other murals and graffiti have appeared around the city for Mladić “Serbian hero” to which activists and activists against the glorification of war criminals have responded by painting the “flower of Srebrenica” on various buildings in the city. green and white with eleven petals to commemorate the date of 11 July 1995, internationally recognized as the Day of Remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide.

Grafiti cveta Srebrenice nalaze se na više lokacija u Beogradu, u naseljima Dorćol, Vračar i Savski venac.

Grafiti su ispisani u noći sa 12. na 13. novembar 2021. godine.

Grafiti se sastoje od cveta Srebrenice u beloj i zelenoj boji, i natpisa PAMTIMO u beloj boji.#beograd pic.twitter.com/8BkFxwaKqr – ꧁ ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ꧂ (@K_U_P_E_K) November 13, 2021

Days ago, the offices of some of the NGOs involved in these latest actions, the Youth Initiative for Human Rights (YIHR) and that of Women in Black, but not only, were vandalized. Ivan Đurić, head of YIHR, said that a complaint has been made but that in any case nothing will happen: «This is not the first time this has happened to us. Our offices were vandalized four years ago, and even earlier six years ago: every time the subject of the glorification of war criminals returns to the center of the debate, our office and the offices of the Women in Black end up being disfigured ” , he said.

“Another very common thing is that no one has ever been held responsible for this,” said Đurić. He also added that it is not difficult to understand who is behind the most recent attacks: “It is the same young people who defend the mural. The moment of the first attack was tied to the end of one of their rallies. The color of the spray is the same as in Mladić’s mural, the attackers wore the same black jackets and hoodies as those who guarded him. It doesn’t really take a genius to figure out who did it. “

However, it is not just about vandalism. Activists and activists have received, especially online, very explicit and targeted threats: phrases such as “we know where you live” followed by the person’s address, or “we know what business your father owns in the neighborhood”.

Until now, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has criticized only the actions of activists and activists. Vučić got his first major post with Vojislav Šešelj’s Serbian Radical Party – itself accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia – a nationalist, far-right and anti-European party. At the end of the nineties Vučić was elected Minister of Information and during his mandate, also due to Serbia’s entry into the Kosovo war, a controversial information law was approved which effectively sanctioned all media opposed to the regime of Slobodan Milošević, who was then president, and who severely limited the freedom of the press.

After founding the Progressive Party, in 2012 Vučić became Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and then Prime Minister since 2014, basing his election campaign on the promise to lead Serbia towards a democratic, pro-European future and saying he wanted to abandon his positions extremists and nationalists, as well as its past.

However, several Serbian journalists and opposition politicians argue that Vučić, even as prime minister, continued to hold ambiguous positions on many issues and strong control over the media, both through the state apparatus and through properties held by his oligarch allies. using intimidating methods against opposition activists and exploiting the government tax authorities to carry out targeted and discrediting investigations. Although Vučić admitted in 2010 that “a horrible crime” had been committed in Srebrenica, his position never translated into full recognition of the genocide or public condemnation of Mladić.

Đurić, of the NGO YIHR, thinks Vučić’s comments on their actions related to the mural – spoken just as the country is pursuing negotiations to join the European Union – show that the issue goes far beyond a simple picture on a wall. This question “is turning into one of the most serious tests for the current government. There is not much room for a lack of clarity that will satisfy both Western governments and their nationalist base at home. “

If up to here Vučić has been able to appease, he writes Euronews, “Both members of the international community such as the European Union and the most extremist nationalists who are part of its electoral base”, it will now be difficult not to take an explicit position on the mural. And, consequently, declare loyalty to the most intransigent nationalists or take concrete action against the denial of genocide.