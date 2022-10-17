Protests against the Cuban dictatorship grow: more than 90 mobilizations were registered in the last two weeks

Protest in Cienfuegos province, Cuba

The independent platform Inventory Project reported almost 100 protests in Cuba against the regime Miguel Diaz-Canel in the last two weeks. “Reports of protests that occurred on the night of October 12 continue. Cacerolazo in the La Federal neighborhood, Aguada de Pasajeros, Cienfuegos province”, He indicated in a first message on Twitter, accompanied by a video.

“Neighbors took to the streets asking for the electrical service to be restored and (for) freedom. Colonel arrived at the scene. Vladimir Castilloaccompanied by police and government authorities,” the platform, which uses journalistic tools and civic technology to tell the reality that exists in Cuba, continued its report.

Then he published that “neighbors were summoned to the police Yosvany Socarras Gonzalez and a woman named Olympiawhom they accuse of being promoters of the protest. they were not arrested”.

And he noted: “From last September 29 and until October 12 we have been able to confirm at least 92 protests, which occurred in 11 provinces of the country”.

Project Inventory also showed a interactive map with the places where the demonstrations were reported, which demonstrate the growing discontent of the population due to the worsening of the energy crisis, in addition to the multiple deficiencies suffered by the people, published the portal Cubita Now.

Project Inventory tweets

“Criminal response”

The Attorney General’s Office of the dictatorship of Cuba He assured last Friday that he is investigating the recent protests in the country -mainly due to the serious blackouts- and threatened those who have participated in the demonstrations that “will receive the corresponding criminal legal response”.

In a statement in which the number of open investigations or suspects is not specified, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that alleged crimes “related to the burning of facilities, the execution of acts of vandalism, the closure of public roads with the purpose of preventing the movement of vehicles and people, attacks and offenses against officials and law enforcement, and incitement to violence.”

It also ensures that are studying measures against “parents who used minor childrenplacing them in risk scenarios, neglecting their duties of protection, assistance, education and care towards them”.

In relation to the protests, the statement ensures that it is “events that disturbed public order and citizen tranquility”.

The regime’s Attorney General’s Office said that the accused “are guaranteed respect for their rights and constitutional guarantees of due process” and stresses that it will exercise its constitutional mandate “in the framework of legality, the protection of the interests of the State and the rights of all citizens.

A local official trying to calm protesters during a blackout in Havana, Cuba. September 29, 2022 (REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)

blackouts

The aggravation of energy crisis suffered by the country after the passage of Hurricane Ian at the end of September has caused continuous and prolonged blackouts throughout the national territory.

Some neighborhoods in Havana were without power for up to six consecutive days after the hurricane. Blackouts reach twelve hours in some parts of the country.

This situation has generated social unrest, which has been reflected in a myriad of protests across the country. These protests -from demonstrations to sit-ins, passing through street closures and cacerolazos- are eminently peacefuloften with entire families walking, in groups that can range from several dozen to a few hundred. The main claim is the replacement of the current, but cries of “Freedom!” and against the regime.

About half of the protests have taken place in Havana, where most of the 30 arrests that activist groups have recorded have also been concentrated.

