Protests and search for ‘magical solutions’ are replicated in Latin America due to a sharp rise in fuel prices | Economy | News

The protests, road closures, strikes and other social mobilizations are daily bread in the region. The high price of fuel, which is currently affecting the world, as a result, on the one hand, of the increased demand due to the pandemic and, on the other, due to the shortage of product due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, affects several countries and generates problems of governability to governments of all political tendencies.

At the same time, the governments They are looking for solutions to the fuel crisis, but there are no magic solutions. Some have sought to lower fuel taxes, others ask for loans to subsidize, freezing and targeting are also in the portfolio of ways to handle the problem.

The Panamanian regime decided to lower the price of fuel from $5.17 to $3.95 for private vehicles, pressured by strong social protests. The price governs from this July 15. Despite this, the protests have not stopped and have been going on for two weeks. The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, installed this Thursday a dialogue table with the mediation of the Catholic Church, although the main promoters of the protests did not attend.

The Nicaraguan government received a credit line of $220 million from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to face the impact of international oil prices. Photo: EFE

These days the government of Daniel Ortega reported that Nicaragua will maintain the average price of a gallon of superior gasoline and also regular gasoline above $5. The cost of the superior one, used in light cars, will remain $5.16; and that of the regular, applied to old and off-road cars, will continue at $5.04; while diesel, used in cargo and collective transport, will remain at $4.55 per gallon. The excess of the cost will be assumed by the Government with a fund of $200 million that comes from a line of credit from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to finance a regional program to support the global rise in fuel prices. The protests in Nicaragua are invalid, because they have been prohibited by the leftist government of Ortega since 2018.

Last April, the Peruvian government, headed by Pedro Castillo, decided to lower fuel prices, while reducing the taxes generated by their consumption.

Country risk continues to rise to the rhythm of governance problems, drop in crude oil prices and cabinet changes

In El Salvador, the Legislative Assembly, controlled by President Nayib Bukele, has frozen fuel prices for three months, until the end of August, with the aim of cushioning the rises. To do this, legislators have given the green light to a $20 million monthly fuel subsidy, in addition to temporarily suspending two taxes. The price of gasoline in this country exceeds $4.

In Argentina, the shortage of diesel has dragged on for several weeks and has already spread to practically all the provinces, which has led to strong protests from sectors of transportation of cargo like the ones that this Tuesday cut off one of the main accesses to Buenos Aires. Prices have also had a significant rebound, in the delicate context of devaluation and inflation that exists there.

According to a news agency report EFE, Argentina lacks the capacity to supply domestic demand, so it must import from various parts of the world, and this despite the fact that it has the Vaca Muerta field, the world’s second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest oil reserve in the world. Type. But the project is still in an early stage of development.

On July 13, 2022, the dialogue tables that were agreed after 18 days of national strike in Ecuador began. Photo: Alfredo Cardenas

While Ecuador has just emerged from a violent protest that generated losses of between $500 million and $800 million for the productive sector due to stoppages, including the closure of wells and damages to oil exports, whose central issue was the drop in fuel prices. Although the price of regular gasoline before the protests ($2.55 for extra and eco and $1.90 for diesel) were already among the lowest, the indigenous sector obtained a reduction to $2.40 for gasoline and $ 1.75 diesel, right now the solution path that is committed to is a process of dialogue between the Government and the indigenous sector that requested the reduction of prices, to find solutions to the issue of subsidies and seek a possible targeting efficient. The first meeting of the technical targeting table was held on July 13, with an exchange of information between the parties, in the midst of a debate on who and how the subsidies should reach.

In accordance with Jaime Carrera, executive secretary of the Observatory of Fiscal Policy, the problem of fuel prices is replicated in most Latin American countries that have less developed economies and whose per capita income means that they cannot sustain this expense. However, he reflects that ours are societies that have become accustomed to asking the State for everything, but they do not take into account that these rights that they demand are accompanied by responsibilities as well.

Subsidies continue to rise: ecopaís diesel and gasoline are the ones that cost the State the most

For this reason, it considers that the fund of the matter is that we live in a perverse circle in which our societies are beggars, they have a poor concept of development and production, they have low incomes, there is political instability and ungovernability. Demanding societies, when there is economic tension, want the problem to be fixed now, and since this does not happen, disenchantment ensues. Then they demand with violence that ultimately generates losses and drives away investment. When the new elections come they elect the populist who offers to magically fix the problems and since, over time, he can’t fix the problem either, societies rise again and this circle is never ending, he assures. “As long as societies do not mature and understand the conception of development, crises will continue to occur and only when rock bottom is reached, will they seek to reflect,” she says.

Carrera explains that at the moment one of the few countries that does not have these problems is Uruguay, which has a better economy and can sustain high fuel prices.

Meanwhile, for Oswaldo Erazo, executive director of the Chamber of Petroleum Derivatives Distributors, high fuel prices worldwide are leading countries to seek alternatives to lower them. For example, in Peru -which is one of the countries that has one of the highest gasoline prices-, the president has sought to lower taxes. Additionally, he explains that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is asking Congress to allow fuel taxes to be lowered.

According to Global Petrol Prices, prices as of July 11 in the region are as follows:

Gasoline price in the region In dollars bolivia 2.05 Colombia 2.12 Ecuador 2.40 Argentina 3.80 savior 4.31 Mexico 4.31 Chili 4.80 USA 4.91 Nicaragua 5.16 Panama 5.74 Uruguay 7.59 Source: Global Petrol Prices

It is undeniable that the price of fuel is a key factor for inflationary processes and therefore affects the cost of living of the population. Hence the claims in several countries in the region. In any case, he comments that here in Ecuador, with moderate prices compared to the region and frozen, the inflationary situation was not affecting as seriously as in other latitudes. It is expected that the dialogue processes in the country will take effect and seek to establish targeted subsidies that fulfill the role of redistributing wealth. (YO)