Protests, fire against an office of the Electric Union: unrest in Cuba due to blackouts escalates

Protests over blackouts have been reported during the night of Thursday and around the early hours of this Friday in at least three Cuban towns in Matanzas and Villa Clara.according to reports from users on social networks who shared videos of the demonstrations.

“I get these videos from various places. Jagüey Grande, Matanzas, on the street right now!“, published the activist Yamilka Laffita on her Facebook profile.

He explained that in the middle of the blackout neighbors of the People’s Council “Central Australia” threw into the street right now. The video of this protest was published in the Guateque Live group.

In Villa Clara, protests took place in Caibarién: “If the Government does not let the people sleep, let them not sleep either!”, is one of the messages that emerges from the transmission of a video uploaded by the user Vilma Albuerne Noa .

In the very dark audiovisual, you can barely see the lights of the cell phones. But the claims and the phrase that is already common in these increasingly frequent protests are clearly heard: “Turn on the current, pinga”. There were also calls for “Freedom!”

In another video on the same social network, Albuerne Noa explained that very shortly after throwing himself into the street, they managed to restore the electricity service.

The woman said that the protest dispersed after the arrival of special brigades and spoke of “infiltrators,” referring to State Security agents on their motorcycles, well known among activists and other members of independent civil society.

Others Similar events took place in Sagua la Grande, specifically in the Lili district.. As in the previous mentioned scenarios, clanging pots and expressions of discontent were heard. In this case, those who went out to protest had been without power since Thursday afternoon, reported the Sagua La Grande Noticias Facebook group.

Journalist Mario J. Pentón shared a video sent to him from Tapaste, Mayabeque, where fire is seen in the office of the Electric Union. It would have been caused by popular unrest over the blackouts. The flames only reach a window.

For Thursday, the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) had announced blackouts both day and night. In a publication on its Facebook profile, the entity estimated a maximum impact of 680 MW during the daytime and 588 MW for the peak at night.

In the same note, he reported that “there are out of service due to faults units six, seven and eight of the CTE Mariel thermoelectric plant, unit 4 of CTE Cienfuegos, units four and five of CTE Nuevitas, unit two of CTE Felton and units three and six of CTE Rente. ”

Also, the UNE said that unit six of the CTE Nuevitas is undergoing maintenance. At Energas Varadero, the 20 MW steam turbine is out of service and the limitations on thermal generation (320 MW) remain.

For Zulani Cruz-Arocha, a commenter on the UNE post, “this is unbearable. There is no person in this country who is psychologically healthy”.

“My nerves can’t take it anymore. I swear to God that tears come to my eyes every time the power goes out. I have two children and I have to decide which of the two I am going to give air to with a penca. I spent the night and early morning without sleeping because my arms hurt and when I think that I am going to be able to rest tonight from the tragedy of heat and mosquitoes they take it away again tonight without being scheduled.

Felipe Vivar Peña said: “Every day the deficit is worse, someone help us. We no longer resist, nor do we want to resistThat is a right of the people. Don’t give so many explanations, give solutions!” Jenny Peláez asked: “Give up, this was too big for you.”

On Wednesday, a Cuban father shared a video on his social networks in which his young children are seen sleeping on the porch of his house during a blackout.

“New episode. Sleeping in the portals,” the user identified as Culberto Márquez, a resident of Caimito, Artemisa, said on his Facebook profile.

“Look at this, look at the mosquitoes there in the mouth. 11 at night, look at a mosquito with blood. This is the biggest abuse in the world. What need do children have of this,” questioned Márquez.

While Cubans try to resist service cuts of up to more than ten hours, a dengue epidemic that has already caused several deaths, especially children, is spreading. The island’s parents are helpless during the nights without electricity, which prevents them from scaring away the mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, acknowledged that, despite the promise of Miguel Díaz-Canel that the repairs in the Cuban thermoelectric plants would allow remedy the blackouts in the torrid Cuban summer, these will continue for an indefinite period.