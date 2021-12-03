protests for the skin of Santa Claus, SAYS withdraws it – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 seemed to have one Santa Claus skin arriving with the first updates of the game, based on the materials released by the DICE team itself, but seeing the protests immediately generated by this type of content, the developers have decided to withdraw the object and avoid distributing it for the moment.

Among the novelties arriving with the first updates it seemed there should also be a Santa Claus skin, actually called Father Christmas and not Santa Claus, strangely, as a special content for the Russian soldier Boris Guskovsky.

Battlefield 2042, the retired Santa Claus skin

Well, according to several players this was a bit too ridiculous, considering the general tone of Battlefield 2042.

This is certainly not the first time you’ve seen some pretty crazy skins in a war-based FPS, but according to the game’s community, which has suddenly become very selective about these things, it’s really too early to start with these oddities, considering we’re from in the face of the first updates and the fact of having a Santa Claus costume immediately available seems too much.

HE SAYS, now accustomed to controversy, given the difficult launch of the game, promptly responded by reporting that contents like this skin are prepared in advance but it is not certain that they will be distributed immediately, therefore explaining how, for the moment, the arrival is not expected. of Santa Claus costume.

Among other things, it is not the first time that such a problem has arisen and curiously always with poor Guskovsky as the protagonist, given that the scandal of the “little green man” costume that recalled the crisis of the Russia-Ukraine war had previously emerged. in the Crimea. In any case, despite all the controversy, it seems that sales at the launch of Battlefield 2042 are really very high.