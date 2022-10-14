News

Protests in Iran: the women who star in the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic in decades

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

  • parham ghobadi
  • BBC Persian Service

Sarina Esmailzadeh

image source, Sarina Esmailzadeh

Caption,

Before she died, 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh said her generation wanted to live like young people in America.

A month after it began, protests against religious rule have spread like never before among Iran’s new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried unsuccessfully to change the system from within.

In video messages and on social networks, young victims of a violent repression they explain why they risked their lives to defy the authorities.

“Clergymen, get lost.” That is the chant of girls as young as 11 in classrooms across Iran.

Social networks are full of videos of them removing the photo of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khameneibreaking it and then burning it.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Related Articles

US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince

39 mins ago

Tension between the US and Saudi Arabia continues to rise

50 mins ago

five dead in a shooting in the city of Raleigh

1 hour ago

Being subpoenaed by the commission on January 6 wasn’t even the worst thing about Trump’s day

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button