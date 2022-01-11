Protests in Kazakhstan, all bitcoin’s fault?

Is it all Bitcoin’s fault? The more the days pass, the more the framework in which the energy crisis that led to the uprisings in Kazakhstan has developed seems to lead to cryptocurrencies. In fact, Bitcoins would be the trigger for the increases in fuel prices that sparked the protest. To understand the mechanism, we need to take a step back.

The business linked to the creation of cryptocurrencies, which in the jargon is called “mining”, requires the use of thousands of computers, with the consequent costs associated with the consumption of electricity and their cooling. As a result, those who work in the sector are always on the hunt for cheap energy. In fact, the lower the costs, the higher the profits. Coal-rich Kazakhstan has always been a great destination. The costs of electricity are in fact extremely low and the government itself has been pushing for some time to attract those operating in the sector to its territory, even with millionaire investments. According to a report released last October, the Kazakh government expected to collect about $ 1.5 billion in taxes over the next 5 years. However, the situation has degenerated due to the recent provision of the neighboring Chinese government, which banned cryptocurrencies.

Thousands of companies specialized in the generation of virtual currency have in fact found themselves looking for a new location and Kazakhstan has seemed to many, perhaps too many, the best destination. In the last year, the migration would have affected 88,000 companies active in the sector. Result: at this moment it is estimated that 18% of the computing power dedicated to the generation of Bitcoin is concentrated in Kazakhstan, a figure second only to the United States. A real boom, which however caused an 8% increase in consumption in just 12 months, with consequent problems of energy supply and, in turn, the increase in fuel prices. The local government, however, does not seem to have any intention of changing course and points the finger at the phenomenon of illegal mining, that is, on the producers of unregistered cryptocurrencies, which according to official statements are responsible for double the consumption of the official producers. It is difficult to say if this estimate is well founded, but the problem persists and the chaos in the country continues.