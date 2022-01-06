Business

Protests in Kazakhstan hit the price of Bitcoin

Kazakhstan disrupts the cryptocurrency market and the price of Bitcoin, with the street protests resulting from the energy crisis following the liberalization of the market.

Bitcoin in red

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is losing 6% and is listed at 43,400 dollars, Ethereum loses 7.3% and goes to $ 3,500. Solana, Terra (LUNA), Crypto.com (CRO), Cosmos (ATOM) do worse, with losses up to 10%.

Probably setting off the wave of sales, precisely the energy crisis of Kazakhstan which has become one of the shores where Bitcoin mining has moved following the ban from China.

Bitcoin mining is now concentrated in Kazakhstan

Bitcoin mining among the causes of the Kazakhstan crisis

Kazakhstan is on the verge of an energy and political crisis, as protests related to the increase in the price of LPG have flared up in assaults on government buildings, in clashes with the army, in deaths and arrests and in the proclamation of a state of emergency.

To cut communications, the government has disabled the internet, cell phones, social networks, hoping this will prevent the rioters from coordinating. This led also to block mining activities, that in Kazakhstan have found fertile ground precisely due to the high presence of fuels at ridiculously low prices.

But this is the effect and also the cause of the crises, why mining companies draw a monstrous amount of electricity necessary to complete the algorithms that allow the validation of transactions and the mining of blocks. This also led to the price going up.

According to the Financial Times, in 2021 nearly 90,000 crypto mining companies have chosen Kazakhstan, after being forced to leave China. If Kazakhstan turns off the power and stops the internet, Bitcoin mining can stop.

A measuring tape will be provided from the hashrate, which from the latest graphs of Coinwartz in truth it seems stable, while according to Coingape the blackout would have already led to a collapse of 12%.. Certainly the impact on the hashrate would be the measure of how much the crisis in Kazakhstan can also weigh on BTC mining.

It certainly hit the price, leading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to lose important support levels. For Bitcoin it will now be essential to keep our nerve and not go back below 40,000 dollars.



