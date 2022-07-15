Protests in Pinar del Río and Havana shake the night of Cubans due to blackouts and housing problems

At least two protests, one in Pinar del Río and another in Havana, have shaken Cubans on Thursday night when, in addition, users of the Island in social networks have reported a internet crash.

In Los Palacios, Pinar del Río, Cubans sang the National Anthem during a protest against the incessant and prolonged blackouts.

According to videos circulated on social networks slogans from #11JCuba were heard again, “Díaz-Canel, singao” and this time “Put on the current, pinga” was addedwhich was recently shouted by students on a scholarship in Camagüey to the rhythm of a conga.

In some of the audiovisuals, shared on Twitter by journalists Mario J. Pentón and José Raúl Gallego, very little can be seen due to the darkness, but it is heard when the National Anthem is sung.

“Here there are children without eating because there is no current“, the voice of a woman is heard amid the clanging of saucepans, when what appear to be officials appear. In several posts on Facebook, comments place the protesters in front of the municipal headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba. “They are some bellies full, singaos is what they are”, shouts another with the background touches.

There is no record of how the concentration ended. Gallego said that the young man who was directing the protests in Los Palacios, Ángel Luis López Placencia, had not published again.

Other Cubans climbed images and videos of another concentration in the El Curita park in Havana.

“11:54 at night, Cuban mother with two girls and one in a wheelchair claims that they have nowhere to live because his house is in poor condition and he is on strike on Avenida de Biblia, in front of El Curita park, the people join him in his demands,” the Cuban Constitutional Government of the Transition, an exile organization, wrote on Twitter.

The user identified in the social network itself as El Ingeniero published: “Images from El Curita park, mother stands in front of the government headquarters in Central Havana due to problems with the issue of ‘housing’although it is common, some say and has nothing to do with what is happening in the Palaces“.

Amid these reports of protests, the Inventory data journalism project reported on Twitter a drop in internet traffic in Cuba around 12:50 AM this July 15 reflected in the Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA) monitoring service.

At the request for connection reports, users reported problems from different places on the island, such as Plaza de la Revolución, Guanabacoa, Diez de Octubre, Playa, Marianao, in Havana; in Cienfuegos, Holguín, Varadero and the city of Matanzas.