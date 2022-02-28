Protests in Russia leave more than 5,000 detainees – Europe – International

During the four days of the military struggle initiated by the Kremlin in Ukraine, Russian authorities have arrested some 5,250 people for demonstrating against the war, as reported by OVD-info, an organization specializing in monitoring arrests and defending detainees. This while in the main European capitals thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand that Russia end the war.

From Argentina to Georgia, passing through Colombia, Italy and Japan, the voices against the war and in solidarity with Ukraine have been felt: “We must increase the pressure of the world (against Russia). It is a war between dictatorship and democracy,” declared a protester.

The OVD organization, labeled in Russia as a “foreign agent”, has been updating the figures of arrests of Russians who oppose the “special military operation” ordered on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. OVD-info denounced that in Saint Petersburg the police carried out violent arrests, with at least three injured among the demonstrators. According to the organization, the police photograph and take fingerprints of the detainees and denied medical assistance to an older man.

A similar situation took place in Moscow, where police threatened detainees with insubordination charges if they refused fingerprinting. OVD-info also reported abuses in the cities of Kazan, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod. Despite this, hundreds and thousands of Russians continue to take to the streets to protest.

In Berlin, around half a million people demonstrated against the war in Ukraine, and also in several other German cities. In Geneva, the demonstration gathered more than 1,000 people, in the Place des Nations, just in front of the UN headquarters. In Vienna, thousands gathered in the center, as well as in Tbilisi (Georgia), Tel Aviv, Tokyo, among others.

