Protests in the British Virgin Islands over the possibility of London taking over over corruption

Citizens of the British Virgin Islands gathered in front of the governor’s residence, John Rankinto protest against the conclusions of the report of a commission that recommends that London take control of that Caribbean territory for corruption.

Dozens of people protested this Monday in front of Rankin’s residence, after learning of the position of the commission that investigates allegations of alleged practices of corruption and abuse of power by officials of the British Virgin Islands.

The commission favors that the management of the Executive temporarily pass to Governor Rankin.

The protest coincides with the recent arrest in the United States of Prime Minister, Andrew A. Fahieunder drug trafficking charges, although, in principle, there is no direct connection to this case of government corruption.

The report recommends the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and the cessation of the Government for an initial period of 2 years, until responsibilities are purged.

During that period, it recommends a governor-led administration with the possibility of assistance from an advisory council.

The protest comes on the day of planned meetings between the UK Overseas Territories Secretary, amanda millingwith local agents disagreeing with the report.

“We as Virgin Islanders have come to tell the UK that it must not suspend our Constitution in an attempt to establish direct government.”said the bishop John Clinwho demanded to speak directly with Milling and the governor.

“We cannot sit back and accept this atrocity. We tell the UK and Milling that they cannot want for us what they do not want for themselves. We do not want our Constitution to be suspended,” he said.

Cline made it clear that he does not want the Constitution to be suspended for 6 months, much less for 2 years.

“We want to be in a respectful partnership with the UK and one that changes the narrative sent around the world that people here are corrupt.”he underlined.

Rankin said the commission had recommended a return to ministerial government and the Legislative Assembly as soon as possible.

It also recommends a revision of the Constitution in order to ensure that these abuses are not repeated, as well as a reduction in the indefinite discretionary powers that public officials have and a series of audits that can lead to criminal investigations.

Lawyer Daniel Fligelstone Davies defended that the United Kingdom tries to take advantage of the resources of this small territory of just over 30,000 inhabitants.

Rankin specified that, according to the report, the population of the Caribbean territory has been very poorly served in recent years and that the principles of good governance such as transparency and the rule of law are ignored almost everywhere.

He said the commission made 45 specific recommendations to address the problems.