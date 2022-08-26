Protests outside the Foreign Ministry for the death of a Peruvian in Indonesia

Friends, relatives and activists came to the outskirts of the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand justice for the death of Rodrigo Ventosilla, a Peruvian citizen who lost his life on August 11 in circumstances that have not yet been clarified after his arrival in Bali. Indonesia.

Rodrigo Ventosilla she traveled accompanied by her husband,Sebastian Marellano, to enjoy your honeymoon. However, upon arrival in Bali, both were arrested for possessing objects that “contained traces of cannabis.”

Luzmo Enriquezwitness of the couple’s marriage, pointed out that the reason why they had met outside the Foreign Ministry was to demand that a thorough investigation be carried out on the case and that it be taken into account.

“What we are looking for is for the Peruvian government to investigate what our friends and family have experienced: kidnapping, extortion, torture and the death of one in unexplained conditions. In light of what the Foreign Ministry has said, based on reports of the same police that violated the rights of our colleagues, we respond that what the Foreign Ministry says is biased because it takes the position of the Indonesian Government and ignores the testimony of Sebastián and the family,” he explained.

Luzmo Enríquez mentioned that the relatives of the bereaved “are devastated” and announced that They will file “a legal complaint” next week.

unexplained death

Through a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Peruvian embassy in Indonesia “has been providing consular assistance and following up on the case.” However, so far they have not offered any response.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that the detention of Rodrigo Ventosilla Y Sebastian Marellano “would not have corresponded to acts of racial discrimination and transphobia”, but to the fact that at Customs traces of cannabis were found in their belongings. Furthermore, he reported that Indonesia maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding such cases.

“As is public knowledge, Indonesia maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding the possession of drugs and their derivative products, for which one of the detained nationals would have committed a serious crime under the strict laws of that country,” he reported.