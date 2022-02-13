Protests Paris, agent points weapon at motorist – Europe

The Paris police chief has asked for an internal administrative investigation following the dissemination on social networks of a video showing a policeman pointing his weapon at a motorist, yesterday at Place de l’Etoile during the no-vax demonstrations. The video shows a policeman exiting his car, gun in hand, after chasing and stopping a car in which a group of demonstrators were traveling waving the French flag. The agent approaches and points the weapon at the driver. In another video posted on social networks, a policeman violently hits a man on the Champs-Elysées in the head with a truncheon.

The police arrested 97 people and fined the demonstrators yesterday in Paris 513 against health restrictions, as part of the demonstration called “convoy of freedom”. According to a global budget released this morning by the prefecture, 81 people have been placed in custody, including one of the best-known leaders of the yellow vests, Jerome Rodrigues. For him and for the others, he accuses him of having participated or organized a prohibited demonstration. The prefecture specifies that the ban persists throughout the day today. In addition to the people arrested yesterday at the Arc de Triomphe – with over 300 vehicles seized for breaking the ban on entering the city – other police interventions were recorded tonight in the Champs-Elysées district. Hundreds of motorhomes have been parked at the Bois de Boulogne. The intention of the participants in the convoy would be to leave in the morning for Brussels, where a large gathering of no-green passes and no vax is scheduled for tomorrow.