“Proud of Vlahovic, Balotelli has great ambitions”

Montella’s words on Balotelli

Montella’s words on Balotelli: “Ever since I arrived I have seen him very convinced of the fact that he wants to return to the national team. I found it in very good condition and I’m very happy for it. Mancini gave him a good boost of confidence by calling him again and Mario has huge ambitions. Now it is up to him to continue to progress over the next few months. We will see how the other strikers of the national team will be, but unlike others he has a shot from thirty meters. He is our most important and well-known player and I think he has a long contract that binds him to the club“.