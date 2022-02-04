“Proud of Vlahovic, Balotelli has great ambitions”

Vlahovic at Juventus, Balotelli in the national team: two reasons for satisfaction for Vincenzo Montella, who launched the first at Fiorentina and currently coaches the second at Adana Demirspor. Interviewed by goal.com, the coach expressed all his pride in the level reached by Vlahovic, then dwelling on Balotelli’s conditions and Mancini’s call. Right away Montella’s words on Vlahovic and Balotelli.
Montella’s words on Vlahovic: “It is a satisfaction to see the level it has reached. When he was with me he was 18 and started playing his first league games, but I had to sip him in a square like Florence, because there was the risk of burning him. He had great ambitions and worked a lot and this is the prerogative that anyone who wants to become a great player must have. He was craving, but with humility, now as a former footballer I understand him and wish him all the best“.
Montella’s words on Balotelli: “Ever since I arrived I have seen him very convinced of the fact that he wants to return to the national team. I found it in very good condition and I’m very happy for it. Mancini gave him a good boost of confidence by calling him again and Mario has huge ambitions. Now it is up to him to continue to progress over the next few months. We will see how the other strikers of the national team will be, but unlike others he has a shot from thirty meters. He is our most important and well-known player and I think he has a long contract that binds him to the club“.