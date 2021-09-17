“Proud that Cardano is an example of hospitality”

As “Cardano è” we can only express our satisfaction with the arrival in Cardano of an Afghan family.

Only last Friday we had the opportunity to speak with the Mayor about the possibility of hosting Afghan refugees in Cardano, and without knowing the initiatives already in place at the provincial level, we had suggested to Colombo to involve the Cardanese associations but above all 4Exodus to check together who could be forward in hospitality.

We are truly proud and honored that Cardano becomes once again an example of hospitality and we must acknowledge that the response to the Colombo press has revealed his appreciable welcoming attitude in the face of the Afghan humanitarian emergency, thus distancing himself from those of his supporters and voters they cry out to the “danger of invasion”.

Now Cardano and his administration also show that they know how to create a welcome that is both respectful and inclusive. Welcome this family.

Paola Torno for “Cardano è” 16/09/21