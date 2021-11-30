“Proud to be at PSG, Navas is a friend. On Milan …”

Donnarumma’s words

“It has been an incredible year for me. Starting from the return to the Champions League with Milan. Then the European Championship which was incredible. We have given joy to all Italians and to ourselves. I am speechless thinking back to that indescribable emotion. Then I switched to PSG and I’m very proud. It was a sign of fate because they always followed me and it was fate that my move was here. I thank the president and director Leonardo for their trust and I hope to repay them on the pitch by giving everything to win. I wanted to thank my family and my fiancée. My brother who helps me every day in everything and goes to him a special thanks. I also thank all the people who made this dream come true. So young and so strong already? It’s a pride, I’m still very young and I have to learn a lot. This award is the result of the daily work, of the details that I build every day. I also have to thank all my teammates and my former teammates and coaches who have helped me and the current ones who help me to be stronger every day. “

On goals and competition with Navas

“Target? To win as much as possible with the team because these awards are also due to the team. We have to help each other and I hope to win more. PSG? Navas is a great friend, I am very happy because I have the confidence of everyone including the coach. I am happy to be in this beautiful city and I feel good here, the club is incredible and the team is exceptional. Everyone helps you to grow and improve a lot, it’s an honor to train with all these great champions “.