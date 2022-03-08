Proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis Launches GoFundMe

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a GoFundMe to support Ukrainian refugees, whose donations plan to match up to $3 million.

The funds will go to Flexport, which is providing relief resources and supplies to nonprofits on the ground, and to Airbnb, which will support housing and cost of living for those hosting refugees. The couple’s goal is to raise at least $30 million (at the time of writing, the GoFundMe has reached over $3 million with over 10,000 donations made).

The duo announced the news via a video posted on the GoFundMe YouTube channel, in which Kunis reflects on her Ukrainian heritage.

“I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to the United States in 1991,” he begins. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

“And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Kutcher replies, adding later: “While we witness the bravery of the people of the country in which she was born, we also witness the needs of those who have chosen security. We are raising funds to support a relief effort that will have an immediate impact and provide the area with much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid. The main challenge right now is logistics. We have to get shelter, and we have to bring supplies and resources to the area.

Kunis continued: “The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave does not mean that they do not deserve support. We have to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us and support the people.”

Since Russia began its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, nearly a million people have fled the country and sought refuge in neighboring nations.

“Our colleagues on the ground tell us that the needs in Ukraine are growing and spreading by the minute,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, told a briefing yesterday. They warn that although the scale and scope of the displacement is still unclear, we expect that more than ten million people could flee their homes if the violence continues, including four million people who could cross borders into neighboring countries. “.

