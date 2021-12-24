proved the existence of an unknown human muscle

Anatomy is that branch of biology that analyzes the structure of organisms. Studied by medicine since the dawn of civilization, as the Chinese text of the world’s first anatomical atlas demonstrates, it never ceases to reserve unexpected surprises. A research team has discovered a muscle in the human jaw unknown to science.

The muscle in question is one deeply hidden portion of the masseter, the muscle located in the jaw and used for chewing.

In the treatises of anatomy it is represented bipartite, or consisting of two layers, but, due to the affinity found in animal studies of purchased anatomy, the hypothesis hovered that its structure was different.

A team of bio-researchers from the University of Basel, by analyzing a human jaw of a living patient and over 10 samples preserved in formaldehyde, has found the presence of three distinct sections of the masseter muscle and not two as per common conception.

Szilvia Mezey, lead author of the study and researcher in the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel, Switzerland, said “This deep section of the masseter muscle is clearly distinguishable from the other two layers in terms of course and function“.

Given the discovery, it is now possible to divide the masseter muscle into a superficial layer, a deep one and an even deeper one, called Musculus masseter pars coronidea, or, more simply, Coronoid section of the masseter. This name was put forward by the research team, based on its characteristic of anchoring to the coronoid process of the lower mandibular bone.

From the data of the study it was possible to determine, given the structure of the muscle fibers, theimportance of this muscle in stabilizing the lower jaw, despite being small in size.

The presence of this muscle had been mildly hypothesized in the anatomical discourse of the scientific community, but this time the researchers of the study, in an attempt to give coherence to past research and inferences regarding its existence, have undertaken to go in search of it and finally be able to identify it.

Jens Christoph Türp , co-author of the study and researcher at the University of Basel’s university center of dentistry, said “In light of these contradictory descriptions, we wanted to re-examine the structure of the masseter muscle in a comprehensive way“.

The techniques used are many and range from accurate dissection, to analyze the heads donated to science, to magnetic resonance imaging scans, to study living subjects. In combination the two techniques made it possible to check the position of the muscle and its function, finding it in the coronoid portion of the masseter.

From comparative anatomy studies the Musculus masseter pars coronidea could be a human prerogative, as chimpanzees seem not to possess it. The researchers are keen to clarify that these hypotheses will need to be deepened with future studies. The fact remains that primates are very similar to humans, as shown by a study that found the tendency of monkeys to be kind and greet each other.

The discovery allows us to reconsider the idea that a branch that has always been studied cannot hide other secrets. Indeed, “While anatomical research over the past 100 years is generally assumed to have left no stone unturned, our discovery is a bit like zoologists discovering a new vertebrate species.“concludes Türp.

Below we propose a muscle reconstruction, produced by Türp and the research group.