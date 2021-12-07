World

Provence, building collapses: at least one dead. Live extracted mother and baby – Foreign

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Nice, 7 December 2021 – Live extracts: from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Provence, in Sanary-sur-Mer, the firefighters pulled out one woman it’s a newborn, who survived the collapse that took place tonight at 3.50, in via Jean Jaurès. A 30-year-old young man And died, and others would still be trapped.

The firefighters have collected the testimonies and estimated that condominiums would still be missing. Other people were rescued. According to the broadcaster BFM-T, which spread the news of the rescued woman and baby, the baby’s father was found unconscious: it is not clear whether he is the deceased person.

“It took over two hours to extract the baby. Now he is fine “, said the fire chief of the Val, Colonel Eric Grohin, adding that to find the newborn we” heard screaming, the dog reported immediately (its position, ed.) and this allowed us to dig a tunnel to go and get it and we were able to extract it “.

The three-story building came down following a ‘explosion whose causes still to be clarified. The Prefect, in a statement released via social media, explained that the rescuers who rushed to the scene immediately felt a strong smell of gas.

News being updated

Fire brigade on site (Ansa)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coronavirus today. Vaccines, Speranza proposes a third dose obligation for healthcare professionals

4 weeks ago

US-Russia summit, two hours of face to face on the Ukrainian crisis. The White House: «Biden threatened new sanctions» – The video

1 hour ago

The battle for the castle where the conspirators decided to kill Hitler- Corriere.it

1 week ago

Covid today Gb, “take a third dose to save Christmas”

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button