Provence, building collapses: at least one dead. Live extracted mother and baby – Foreign

Nice, 7 December 2021 – Live extracts: from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Provence, in Sanary-sur-Mer, the firefighters pulled out one woman it’s a newborn, who survived the collapse that took place tonight at 3.50, in via Jean Jaurès. A 30-year-old young man And died, and others would still be trapped.

The firefighters have collected the testimonies and estimated that condominiums would still be missing. Other people were rescued. According to the broadcaster BFM-T, which spread the news of the rescued woman and baby, the baby’s father was found unconscious: it is not clear whether he is the deceased person.

“It took over two hours to extract the baby. Now he is fine “, said the fire chief of the Val, Colonel Eric Grohin, adding that to find the newborn we” heard screaming, the dog reported immediately (its position, ed.) and this allowed us to dig a tunnel to go and get it and we were able to extract it “.

The three-story building came down following a ‘explosion whose causes still to be clarified. The Prefect, in a statement released via social media, explained that the rescuers who rushed to the scene immediately felt a strong smell of gas.

