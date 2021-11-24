Province – Medicine of Alatri and Frosinone: new positions in hospitals

After the great work carried out for COVID19, the two competitions announced for the complex structures of the Medical Area are concluded.

The Medicine UOC of Alatri with 54 beds (Act n. G07512 of 18/06/2021) will be led by Dr. Rosalba Cipriani.

Dr. Cipriani obtained with honors the Degree in Medicine and Surgery, the Specialization in Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, as well as the PhD in Endocrinological and Metabolic Sciences, at the University of Rome “La Sapienza”. He has conducted research projects in collaboration with several Italian universities, producing several scientific publications. He is professor of Internal Medicine (under contract) at the Tor Vergata University of Rome in the Degree Course in Nursing Sciences. He actively collaborates with various scientific societies of Internal Medicine. Since 2004 he has worked in the NHS and for more than a year has headed the Department of Internal Medicine in Alatri. Committed to the forefront during the COVID 19 pandemic << It will be my commitment to lead the Medicine department of Alatri to the maximum of professional skills and I want to emphasize that pursuing the profession of doctor was a choice dictated by passion >>

The medical unit of Frosinone with 61 beds (Act n. G07512 of 18/06/2021) will be led by Dr. Bruna Venturi.

Dr. Venturi has been practicing as an employee of the USL Company since 1992, as a fellow since 1989, in the Medicine Department of the Frosinone Hospital. Former president of Lilt (Italian League for the Fight against Cancer) in the five-year period 2000-2005 and competent doctor of an industrial company of great prestige in our area. << I thank the whole Management for the reorganization and improvement of the Health Services of our reality and I will strive to best honor the task entrusted to me >>. The Strategic Management communicates it.