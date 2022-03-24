Province, smart working extended: the “emergency” rules in force until June 30 – Chronicle

TRENTO. Faced with the interruption of the smart working negotiation with the trade unions, which have left the negotiating table to Apran (Provincial Agency for Negotiating Representation), the Province has decided to extend it by three months, i.e. until 30 June, the “emergency” regime of agile work in place since the beginning of the pandemic and which should have ended on 31 Marchi.e. on the day the state of emergency expires.

Meanwhile, yesterday all the public employment unions wrote a letter to the provincial councilor at work, Achille Spinelli, to ask for a political commitment that could lead to the resumption of confrontation and a fully operational agreement, which regulates the matter of smart working for employees of the Province and local authorities, given the difficulties encountered at the Apran table, where the general manager, Silvio Fedrigotti, and the representatives of the Consortium of Municipalities sit for the public administrations.

In particular, the trade unions of CGIL, CISL and UIL and Fenalt have expressed concern about the new regime’s approach to agile work which would be based on a lack of trust in public employees who work remotely and on control.

In short, the approach is contested. In addition to this, not even the mandatory time slots and availability are convincing.

