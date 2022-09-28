Provisional listings of the FEA Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation transfer contest

Approved, at the proposal of the respective Valuation Commission, the provisional resolution of the transfer contest for the provision of basic vacant places of:

Optional Area Specialist, specialty Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Said resolution provisionally allocates the places offered, as well as the places accumulated after the application of the results systemto the contestants admitted to the transfer contest, taking into account the places requested by them and the order determined by the score obtained.

The publication of the provisional lists of contestants who obtain a destination, which will be displayed to the public on physical or virtual boards of the Central Services of the Andalusian Health Service and of the Territorial Delegations of the Ministry of Health and Families, as well as in the website of the Andalusian Health Service from the same day of publication of this resolution in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía.

The aforementioned lists are published in alphabetical order and punctuationno, and they indicate the score consigned by the applicants in the auto-scale of merits presented, the score assigned by the Assessment Commission in each of the sections of the scale of merits and the total score obtained.

Applicants have a term of fifteen business days, counting from the business day following the publication of this resolution in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía, to formulate allegations against it. (from September 29 to October 20)

Likewise, in accordance with the provisions of base 3.2 of the call, Until the end of the term to present allegations against the provisional resolution of the contest, the contestants may withdraw from their participation in it. After this period withdrawals will not be accepted. The allegations, as well as the withdrawal request, where appropriate, must be submitted through electronic means, and must be formulated through the VECcompleting the electronic form corresponding to the standardized system of allegations to the provisional lists or withdrawal of participation in the transfer contest.

Resolution of September 22, 2022, of the General Directorate of Personnel of the Andalusian Health Service, by which, at the proposal of the Assessment Commission that has assessed the transfer contest for the provision of vacant basic places of Optional Area Specialist, specialty Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Provisional Resolution of said contest is approved and the publication of the provisional lists is announced.

Source: SMA