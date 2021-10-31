“Provisions in 7 days”. Covid, the shadow of the “selective” lockdown – Libero Quotidiano





The coronavirus also in Italy is raising its head. In short, it is obvious that we think about how to contain the resurgence of the pandemic. And to explain what could await us, he thinks about it Guido Rasi, former director of the EMA and adviser to the general Paolo Figliuolo, the Covid emergency commissioner. In summary, masks and distancing even in demonstrations, daily quick swabs for workers, vaccines for children as soon as possible, lockdown only for the unvaccinated. These are the hypotheses on the table, explained in an interview with Il Giornale.

“In a week other measures will have to be taken if the numbers go up. There is no turning back, it would be outrageous for those who have been vaccinated “, explains Rasi. Therefore, he insists on the need to speed up the vaccine:” By now we have convinced those who had modest perplexities or those who were willing to dialogue. We must insist on breaking down mistrust but we will not convince those who have preconceived ideas “. Sui no-vax, he underlines:”The infections affect the vast majority of the unvaccinated, other restrictions must be adopted. These people cannot damage the economy and penalize immunized Italians “.

Then, Rasi, frankly explains that in a week he expects “an escalation of infections and therefore a decision will have to be made. Outbreaks must be identified and if they arise in the workplace, the meshes around the unvaccinated must be tightened. “So an opening to lockdown for unvaccinated, on the model of Austria:” The experience of Austria must be evaluated and also imitated if the situation worsens “, concludes Figliuolo’s consultant.

