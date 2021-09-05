Proxima, a perfect metaphor for the woman called to choose between life and career

“I wanted to tell the story of a superhero who was also a mother, because female superheroes never have children in the cinema.” Thus the French Alice Winocour, born in 1976, always in a careful balance between great spectacle and an author’s gaze, presents her third film. Mission accomplished. The futuristic “Proxima” – one of the titles of these months that most makes us regret the dark room – follows the perilous training of an astronaut about to leave for a long space mission.

The most impervious tests, however, are not of a physical or aptitude type. In short, it is not enough to train to live, think, work and maybe solve dangerous unexpected events in extreme conditions. It is also necessary to separate. From the Earth and from her daughter, little Stella, nomen omen, who at 6-7 years old does not seem enthusiastic about staying for 12 long months with her father (separated from her mother) and with the austere guardian who has been assigned to her (Lars Eidinger and Sandra Hüller, perfect).

Not to mention the storm – cosmic? – of feelings that shakes that warrior with a powerful physique and a heart in turmoil (a radiant, very concentrated Eva Green, finally in a thinking role). The first of a slew of new films and TV series dedicated to space travel as seen by women, naturally “Proxima” is also the perfect metaphor for an increasingly widespread condition.

If astronauts are still rare (but not too much: watch out for the credits), women are increasingly called upon to make life and career choices that are not easy. Filmed between Germany, Russia (the City of Stars) and Kazakhstan (the cosmodrome of Baikonur, the oldest space base in use in the world, still under Russian administration), “Proxima” has the great merit of reminding us of this through a story that knows how to thrill without resorting to sentimental blackmail or easy script tricks (no inept fathers or loves among the stars, to understand), played by a cast of big names starting from the protagonist, without forgetting Matt Dillon, a macho colleague but not too much.

As well as set in the real places where this type of preparation takes place, with a look that knows how to reconcile documentary rigor and spectacular tension. In short, women don’t just go into space. More and more complex, ambitious films are also being made. And – yes – expensive.

“PROXIMA”

by Alice Winocour

France, 107 ‘on demand on various platforms