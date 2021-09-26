Proxima, review: the space drama arrives on Blu-Ray

There pursuit of life on other planets, in addition to having an important scientific purpose, it has always been fundamental to give meaning to our mysterious and, at the moment, unique existence. Climbing aboard a rocket bound for the immense and unknown space is not that far from saying goodbye to life. The juxtaposition is strong, but not so far from reality, given that in both cases we tend to look towards the sky, clinging firmly to faith and the idea that one day there will be the possibility of seeing each other again. It is precisely this conception that he refers to Proxima, film of Alice Winocour, which explores the liberating power of emancipation by placing a woman who leaves the Earth and a girl who finds her own identity in the absence of her mother. On the occasion of the release of the film in Blu-Ray version thanks to Koch Media, here is our analysis of the film.

Proxima: two dramas and a space mission

Proxima and the third feature film by Winocour and focuses on the astronaut Sarah Loreau (Eva Green), a French astronaut preparing to spend a year training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. AND the only woman in this program to deal with the grueling training regimen and is chosen as part of the crew that will undertake a one-year mission in space darkness called Proxima, with the intent that this may be NASA’s last mission before humanity goes to Mars.

Together with his co-writer, Jean-Stéphane Bron, Winocour skillfully links Sarah’s alienation with that of her daughter, Star (Zélie Boulant-Lemesle), who must make new friends while living with her estranged father, Thomas (Lars Eidinger), until the return of the mother. Neither transition is without great suffering, yet Winocour, being the mother of a young daughter herself, understands the paradoxes of such a relationship and how it can limit a person’s growth.

Right from the start the wonderful interpretation by Eva Green who with his simple gaze manages to radiate the conflicting emotions that his characters often try to suppress in all ways. One scene is emblematic, when in the middle of a celebration Sarah is informed that her daughter has missed a fundamental flight that prevents her from hugging and saying goodbye. This is one of the many cases where Winocour shows effectively the tendency of life to throw out mixed feelings all at once, and Green’s effort to simulate a smile to shield his despair is utterly heartbreaking.

Although the film could be presented as a space drama, it actually aims to take us into a psychological journey and human especially from Sarah’s individual point of view. The film highlights his struggle as a woman in a male dominated environment, where it seems that more is expected of her than it could be for a male counterpart. His story also takes us inside his relationship with his daughter and her self-confidence.

Unlike many other films in the genre, Proxima does not manage to show excessive competition between colleagues and complicated relationships out of context, therefore, even at the cost of being repetitive, tries to give proper importance to psychological efforts Sarah and daughter Stella. The latter, in fact, is interpreted with sincere honesty and credibility by one very young actress which emulates the level of the most experienced Green. She is stubborn, thoughtful and above all intelligent and she demonstrates these characteristics through a deep love with her mother.

Between stereotypes and bypassed quarantines

To complete the picture there is a strong cast of co-stars which includes Sandra Hüller, Aleksey Fateev and even Matt Dillon. The latter in particular is always a bit cheeky in his roles but here it becomes necessary in the role of a sort of antagonist who is, however, also fundamental in an environment where everyone must prove to be a strong team. What is unfortunately surprising is how this film is walk away from portraying various secondary characters as villains at the precise moment we expect them to meet our pessimistic expectations. For example, the same character as Matt Dillon, Mike, shows all the characteristics of a character sexist who goes so far as to suggest that Sarah devote herself exclusively to cooking, while never missing an opportunity to spy on her in the locker room.

We would have expected a deeper insight into his character, but when it is gradually revealed that he is primarily concerned about the safety of his fellow astronauts and that the sense of defiance towards his new colleague is nothing more than a way to ensure his seriousness. , everything falls apart. Unfortunately, there is still a desire to field, even inadvertently, the outdated stereotypes of women overwhelmed by their own emotions that they cannot effectively control.

Loading... Advertisements

To this are added some inconsistent narrative choices which also collide with what has been observed in this difficult pandemic year, namely the breaking of the mandatory quarantine before embarking on the journey due to an emotional breakdown on the part of the protagonist who cannot bear the idea of ​​not being able to see her daughter for a long time. Even when the director explained the reason for this scene during the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) 2019, revealing that an astronaut had admitted to having done the same thing, there were audience laughter. Exactly one year after that event, it’s easy to see how there would be little to laugh about.

From technical point of view there is little to say: the scenes are truly wonderful and poetic. The whole is embellished by the director of photography Georges Lechaptois who wisely exploited the possibility of shooting some scenes at the structure of theESA of Cologne ea Star City in Moscow. Many of the most beautiful parts of Proxima they amplify essential tactile sensations, be it the tickle of a ladybug crawling on the skin, the floating caress of a mother and daughter in a motionless and luminescent pool, or the phantom contact of two hands separated by an austere glass panel. Everything is seasoned with the soundtrack of Ryuichi Sakamoto that perfectly accompanies the events, with exciting songs and perfectly consistent with the scenes shown.

What does the Blu-Ray version look like?

So far we have talked exclusively about the film, also because obviously it is the cornerstone, but is there more? Unfortunately not, because Koch Media’s Blu-Ray does not feature any extra content, other than the movie trailer. Proximahowever, it is adapted to a resolution of 1080p at 24 frames per second which shows convincing detail and definition and a very good overall cleanliness of the images.

The details and textures are particularly clear, there is no crushing, and the depth of the background is simply perfect, so as not to regret the cinematic experience at all, especially if you will enjoy the film on generously sized screens. Overall it is a work that gratifies the richness and variety of the film’s scenarios, which from underwater shots to those in zero gravity, manage to make the viewer identify with the life of the protagonists. Despite the limitations of the format and the lack of HDR, however, manages to be a more than dignified alternative to the now increasingly present 4K editions of other films.

As for the audio, this can be selected in both Italian and English, both in the format 5.1 DTS-HD MasterAudio. This loses a lot in quality and stamping compared to the 7.1 format, especially for those who own a system home theatre professional home, but it is certainly more adaptable to all the most common audio sources. Excellent sync labial, practically never out of time, neither in original nor in dubbed version. Present, of course, also in subtitles in Italian fundamental in the acting parts in different languages ​​such as Russian and German. Again, sorry for the lack of English subtitles for those who use films to enhance their language skills.

As for the sales packaging of the Blu-Ray of Proxima, this follows the standard of FullHD editions so also in this case we observe a simple one blue case with an internal space containing the movie disc. On the front of the cover we find the Italian poster of the film embellished by the positive comments of some sector newspapers, on the back there is the synopsis, three small frames of the film and all the various and useful technical information. Also in this case we point out very little artistic flair in the creation of the graphics that adorn the disc, since it is nothing more than the image of the cover resized and adapted for the CD format.

Conclusions

In conclusion, Proxima sports a dramatic and mature story with Eva Green offering one of her best performances ever. It is a film that showcases one human study wonderfully measured of relationships, inner strength, sacrifice and pure determination. There is no lack of narrative weaknesses, some quite anachronistic when compared with the reality we are experiencing, but nothing that particularly spoils the film as a whole. We would have expected something more, however, in the Blu-Ray version contents, especially when it comes to extras. Lack of references to behind the scenes or any interviews with the cast; we would have expected this and some other possible content.