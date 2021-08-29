News

«Proxima», target Mars with astronaut Eva Green

Eva Green as astronaut Sarah in the film “Proxima”

Eva Green as astronaut Sarah in the film "Proxima"

Human relationships have always been the heart of cinema and literature, and among these the mother-daughter relationship occupies a privileged place. From this point of view, the film “Proxima” by Alice Winocour (available on Chili, Google Play and Youtube), a French director known to us for “Disorder”, is certainly nothing new. The originality of the film lies entirely in the form, in the treatment, operated with exquisite sensitivity and cinematic strength; in the matter of the dispute inserted in a completely new context. Yes, because Sarah (Eva Green), the protagonist, is a French astronaut about to leave Cologne, Germany, to reach the Baikonur space center, in Kazakhstan, from where she will leave for Mars. Sarah has an 8-year-old daughter, Stella, to whom she is linked by a very deep relationship. The child lives with her mother who is quietly separated from her husband, who is also a space engineer. “Proxima” therefore tells the last days of Sarah and Stella before departure and at the same time illustrates, in a completely convincing and realistic way, the life and all the tests that an astronaut, man or woman, must endure before entering the capsule. space. «Proxima» is a very physical film, one of fatigue, tension and bodies. And Eva Green’s performance is definitely impressive for how she manages to bring her character to life with body and soul. Sarah and her two colleagues, an American (Matt Dillon) and a Russian (Alice Winocour), are humanized with sensitivity and depth of psychological digging. It is therefore not known whether it is better to define the film as feminist or post-feminist. Perhaps the second definition is better: in fact, it seems that in the astronaut environment, equality between the sexes is acquired. F. Bon. © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


